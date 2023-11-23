How Jennifer Garner Earns “Cool Points” With Her and Ben Affleck's Son Samuel

It's not a Yes Day that has Jennifer Garner's kids impressed.
The Alias actress revealed what her and ex Ben Affleck's children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, really think of her movie appearances.
While it ranges from embarrassment to pride, Garner exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker that she did indeed earn "cool points" for starring in Netflix's Family Switch with The Office's Ed Helms and Wednesday's Emma Myers.
"I watched it with my son in his class," she said. "The class had a blast. And my son was embarrassed going into it, because he knew what was coming. But then when he saw his buddies having so much fun, he had a great time."
However, for Garner, the best reaction didn't come from Samuel.
"The thing that made me the most excited—I mean, I love hearing the kids laugh—but there were a couple of my friends who were moms who were chaperoning this outing," she recalled, "and they told me after that they cried. And I was like, 'Yes!'"
In fact, being a mom herself has impacted the roles she chooses.
"I just feel like to be part of a kid's memory bank of something happy that they experience with their family as a kid, that's joy for me," Garner noted. "I was somewhere with my family this summer and I was on a carousel and it was dark. And a little kid from another country saw me and they were like 'Yes Day!'"
"That's wonderful," she continued. "That's the whole reason to get to do this job."
And for those looking to experience her movie magic, Family Switch is all about the chaos that arises when two parents somehow swap bodies with their teens just days before Christmas. The movie drops on Netflix Nov. 30.
