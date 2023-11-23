How Jennifer Garner Earns “Cool Points” With Her and Ben Affleck's Son Samuel

Watch : Jennifer Garner Says Kids Prefer Ex Ben Affleck's Movies

It's not a Yes Day that has Jennifer Garner's kids impressed.

The Alias actress revealed what her and ex Ben Affleck's children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, really think of her movie appearances.

While it ranges from embarrassment to pride, Garner exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker that she did indeed earn "cool points" for starring in Netflix's Family Switch with The Office's Ed Helms and Wednesday's Emma Myers.

"I watched it with my son in his class," she said. "The class had a blast. And my son was embarrassed going into it, because he knew what was coming. But then when he saw his buddies having so much fun, he had a great time."

However, for Garner, the best reaction didn't come from Samuel.

"The thing that made me the most excited—I mean, I love hearing the kids laugh—but there were a couple of my friends who were moms who were chaperoning this outing," she recalled, "and they told me after that they cried. And I was like, 'Yes!'"