Tom Schwartz Reveals Katie Maloney’s Reaction to Winter House Romance With Katie Flood

Watch : Where Tom Schwartz Stands With Tom Sandoval After Scandoval

Unlike Las Vegas, what happens on Winter House doesn't necessarily stay there.

So when Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Below Deck's Katie Flood had an onscreen romance on the Bravo show, Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney was privy to all the details. And her reaction may surprise you.

"She was very supportive," the TomTom co-owner exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Somewhere in the back of my mind I thought she was going to be annoyed or just disappointed that I'd had a romance on camera. Even though at that point we had been separated for a year. And again a very healthy, amicable separation."

Well, sort of. "Okay there was a few bumps along the way, if you watched [Vanderpump] last season," he added with a laugh. "But for the most part it's all love with me and Katie and I'm always rooting for her. And she's crushing life right now. It makes me happy to see her just thriving."