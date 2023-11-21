Tom Schwartz Reveals Katie Maloney’s Reaction to Winter House Romance With Katie Flood

Unlike Las Vegas, what happens on Winter House doesn't necessarily stay there.
So when Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Below Deck's Katie Flood had an onscreen romance on the Bravo show, Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney was privy to all the details. And her reaction may surprise you.
"She was very supportive," the TomTom co-owner exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Somewhere in the back of my mind I thought she was going to be annoyed or just disappointed that I'd had a romance on camera. Even though at that point we had been separated for a year. And again a very healthy, amicable separation."
Well, sort of. "Okay there was a few bumps along the way, if you watched [Vanderpump] last season," he added with a laugh. "But for the most part it's all love with me and Katie and I'm always rooting for her. And she's crushing life right now. It makes me happy to see her just thriving."
Schwartz is happy, too. Especially after connecting with Flood on Winter House. (Yes, they acknowledged the commonality of her name and his ex's moniker.)
"She's obviously beautiful, on the surface" Schwartz told E! of Flood. "But she has a great sensibility. She's self-deprecating, she's really funny. And she's got a lot of humility, too. We kind of got a little spark going and we had some chemistry."
But has their romance carried through the changing seasons?
"I think we're really good friends," Schwartz revealed. "We haven't like friend-zoned each other, we stay in touch."
Another good friend he's spending time with? Tom Sandoval, of course. After all, following the VPR's explosive season 10—which saw Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair come to light—both Toms are single.
And ready to mingle. As long as it's not a blind date.
"Tom knows I don't like being set up," Schwartz said. "I have some sort of innate opposition to it."
But if he were to set Sandoval up, Schwartz said he'd be looking for "somebody who just gets Tom Sandoval. Because he's not for everybody."
