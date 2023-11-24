Feel Free to Bow Down to These 20 Secrets About Enchanted

Watch : Patrick Dempsey Named 2023 Sexiest Man Alive

Who needs Prince Charming when you have the Sexiest Man Alive?

But Patrick Dempsey didn't need a royal title to swoop Amy Adams' Princess Giselle off her feet in Enchanted, the 2007 Disney movie that became an instant success after its November 2022 release, much to the iconic studio's surprise.

Directed by Kevin Lima, the half-sincere, half-parody romance follows a princess from Andalasia who is sent away just before she gets her fairy-tale ending to New York City. That's where she falls in love with Robert, a slightly jaded lawyer played by Dempsey, who was just recently crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive. (Yet another blow for James Marsden, who played her suitor, Prince Edward.)

Made for just $85 million, Enchanted charmed its way to earn more than $340 million worldwide at the box office, becoming so beloved that Disney+ released a long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted, last year, much to fans' delight.

But while it might be hard to imagine anyone other than Adams playing Giselle, the six-time Oscar nominee wasn't the first choice to don the crown, while Dempsey admitted to having a hard time ditching his McDreamy title to take on a more curmudgeonly role.