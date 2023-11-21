Are Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...

Watch : Brie & Nikki Garcia Talk New 'Twin Love' Dating Show

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev aren't exactly on the identical page when it comes to having more kids.

Three years after giving birth to their son Matteo, the Twin Love co-host shared that she and her husband have varying ideas on if they should expand their family. As Nikki explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, "Artem wants number two, I'm good with one."

"I don't know," the 39-year-old added. "We'll see."

Indeed, sometimes it all comes down to fate. After all, Nikki's twin sister Brie Garcia wasn't particularly trying for a baby when she became pregnant with her second child in 2019.

"I was thinking that I was just gonna only have one," Brie—who is now mom to daughter Birdie, 6, and son Buddy, 3, with husband Bryan Danielson—recalled to Francesca. "What so funny is I accidentally got pregnant."

And the timing couldn't be more in sync with Nikki, who at the time was pregnant with Matteo. Brie went on to give birth to Buddy on Aug. 1, 2020, just a day after her sister and Artem welcomed Matteo.