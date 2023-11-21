Exclusive

Are Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...

Twin Love's Nikki Garcia exclusively shared with E! News if she and husband Artem Chigvintsev are looking to give 3-year-old son Matteo a sibling.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 21, 2023 1:38 AMTags
BabiesInterviewsExclusivesCeleb KidsCelebritiesBrie BellaNikki BellaArtem Chigvintsev
Watch: Brie & Nikki Garcia Talk New 'Twin Love' Dating Show

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev aren't exactly on the identical page when it comes to having more kids.

Three years after giving birth to their son Matteo, the Twin Love co-host shared that she and her husband have varying ideas on if they should expand their family. As Nikki explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, "Artem wants number two, I'm good with one."

"I don't know," the 39-year-old added. "We'll see."

Indeed, sometimes it all comes down to fate. After all, Nikki's twin sister Brie Garcia wasn't particularly trying for a baby when she became pregnant with her second child in 2019.

"I was thinking that I was just gonna only have one," Brie—who is now mom to daughter Birdie, 6, and son Buddy, 3, with husband Bryan Danielson—recalled to Francesca. "What so funny is I accidentally got pregnant."

And the timing couldn't be more in sync with Nikki, who at the time was pregnant with Matteo. Brie went on to give birth to Buddy on Aug. 1, 2020, just a day after her sister and Artem welcomed Matteo. 

photos
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Album

"I wish we had a cool story about that we planned it," Nikki said, explaining that she and Brie did not intentionally have simultaneous pregnancies. "I was told that I was gonna need help having kids. I mean, you even see on Total Bellas, I literally had my doctor saying like, 'Let's plan on freezing your eggs.'"

As she recalled, "And then there's Matteo!"

 

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

Trending Stories

1

Why Taylor Swift Is Missing the Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

2
Exclusive

Cara Delevingne Says Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance Is "Different"

3

Erin Andrews Details How She Learned She'd Been Secretly Videotaped

Now, the Garcia twins are using their sympatico energy to help other identical siblings find love. As the hosts of Twin Love, out now on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee, Nikki and Brie see 10 sets of identical twins divide themselves into two different houses in order to search for love without their siblings. At the end of the dating show, the participants find out if the inherent similarities they share with their twin led them to pursue identical partners.

It's a social experiment that Brie said had her screaming, "Finally!"

"Her and I know—being twins—the struggles of dating," Brie said. "This is perfect to show the world of twin dating."

Prime Video

Nikki added that their show allows viewers to "truly see how twins are" when they're both in and out of their sibling's space.

"What I love is that twins bring such a natural drama," she noted. "It's not the kind where it can get cringy."

All nine episodes of Twin Love is now available on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee.

To see cute moments from Nikki's romance with Artem, keep reading.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
A Different Sort of Smooch

Long before the two paired up in real life, Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev were dance partners during DWTS' 25th season back in 2017. Here, Artem kisses the Garcia twin's hand for a promotional shot.

Instagram
Sunday Fun Day

Just weeks before the pair would go on to publicly confirm their romance, Artem made several appearances on Nikki's Instagram Story and Instagram Live videos before and during Total Bellas. Why?

Nikki explained that Artem would be joining her in live tweeting the episode, though that wasn't the only reason for his social media cameo. "I have a special guest who had a really fun Sunday fun day with me," she told fans in the Live video, before explaining they spent the afternoon enjoying ramen and non-alcoholic beer together.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Messing Around

Artem followed Nikki's adorable Instagram post with one of his own the following the day. The scenic shot showed a giddy-looking Nikki smiling and covering Artem's face while his arm was wrapped sweetly around her waist. 

Instagram
It's Official!

Trailing Total Bellas' fourth season finale, the WWE star took to Instagram Sunday night, March 24, with an adorable snapshot that saw her planting a sweet kiss on the DWTS pro's cheek.

The photo seemed to reemphasize what the final moments of Sunday's episode already confirmed: that Nikki and Artem are, in fact, doing the romance thing.

"Well after that season finale," she wrote in the post's caption, adding that her and Artem's relationship is the "first thing I'll be talking about" during Wednesday's upcoming episode of The Bellas Podcast. Stay tuned!

Instagram
Wine Time

Artem and Nikki held hands during a daytime date in Washington, D.C.

Instagram
Breakfast With the Fam

Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella posted this cute pic of herself and daughter Birdie grabbing breakfast with the couple in April 2019.

Instagram
Dog Pile

Nikki and Artem snuggled in bed with her pup Winston.

Instagram
Disney Date

Nikki and Artem cuddle up while in Disney with Brie and her husband Bryan Danielson.

Instagram
Podcast Official

Artem made his first appearance on the Garcia's podcast in May 2019 and the lovebirds didn't shy away from talking about their relationship.

Instagram
Music Fest Lovefest

The couple shared a sweet moment in the crowd at the BottleRock music festival. 

Instagram
BottleRock Babes

Artem and Nikki enjoy a weekend getaway to in Napa, Califa.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

"Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart," Nikki wrote in a tribute to Artem in June 2019. "You're a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life."

Instagram
Smooch!

Nikki planted a sweet kiss on Arten during a selfie.

Instagram
Hands Off

The pair snapped a "hands free 10 second selfie."

Instagram / Nikki Bella
Happy

Artem sweept Nikki off her feet! "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile & my inner child come out and play!" she wrote on Instagram.

 
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Picture Perfect

Nikki and Artem's Lake Tahoe photo shoot was hotter than the weather on 4th of July. 

Instagram
Desert Selfie

Nikki and Artem soaked up some sun in the desert.

Instagram
Mexicali Memories

Artem joined Nikki and Brie on a trip to Mexicali as the twins tried to reunite with their estranged father. 

Instagram
Ahem...

Nikki snuck in a selfie amid her attempt to "seduce my way into getting a foot massage."

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Chilling At The Lake

The pair spent quality family time together during a trip to Lake Tahoe in August 2021.

Instagram
New Beginning

Nikki took to Instagram in August 2019 to share a message about her "new beginning" with Artem.

"As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same," the retired WWE star wrote. "And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers."

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Vote For Artem!

Nikki encouraged the Bella Army to vote for Artem and his DWTS partner, Melora Hardin, with the adorable pic.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Couple Goals

Being a supportive wife, Nikki encouraged fans to vote for Artem and partner Heidi D'Amelio on Dancing With the Stars with this cute photo.

Instagram
Cheers!

Let happy hour for the hardworking couple commence!

Instagram
Cuddles

Seriously, could they get any cuter?

Instagram
Together Forever

Nikki and her "4 lifer," as she put it in the caption of this October snap.

Instagram
Poppin' Bottles

Champagne time.

Instagram
A Bella Birthday

Artem shared this pic on Nikki's birthday.

"I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half," he captioned the post. "you are my rock, you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you. I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for yourself. I love you and miss you and can't wait to see you to celebrate."

 

Instagram
Kisses

Muah.

Instagram
Home Is Wherever I'm With You

"mi casa," Nikki wrote alongside this sweet selfie.

 

photos
View More Photos From Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics
Catch up on Nikki Bella Says I Do.

Trending Stories

1

Why Taylor Swift Is Missing the Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

2
Exclusive

Cara Delevingne Says Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance Is "Different"

3

Erin Andrews Details How She Learned She'd Been Secretly Videotaped

4

Why Kylie Kelce Isn’t Sitting in Travis Kelce’s Suite for NFL Game

5

Travis Kelce Reveals How His Love Story With Taylor Swift Really Began