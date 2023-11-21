Are Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev aren't exactly on the identical page when it comes to having more kids.
Three years after giving birth to their son Matteo, the Twin Love co-host shared that she and her husband have varying ideas on if they should expand their family. As Nikki explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, "Artem wants number two, I'm good with one."
"I don't know," the 39-year-old added. "We'll see."
Indeed, sometimes it all comes down to fate. After all, Nikki's twin sister Brie Garcia wasn't particularly trying for a baby when she became pregnant with her second child in 2019.
"I was thinking that I was just gonna only have one," Brie—who is now mom to daughter Birdie, 6, and son Buddy, 3, with husband Bryan Danielson—recalled to Francesca. "What so funny is I accidentally got pregnant."
And the timing couldn't be more in sync with Nikki, who at the time was pregnant with Matteo. Brie went on to give birth to Buddy on Aug. 1, 2020, just a day after her sister and Artem welcomed Matteo.
"I wish we had a cool story about that we planned it," Nikki said, explaining that she and Brie did not intentionally have simultaneous pregnancies. "I was told that I was gonna need help having kids. I mean, you even see on Total Bellas, I literally had my doctor saying like, 'Let's plan on freezing your eggs.'"
As she recalled, "And then there's Matteo!"
Now, the Garcia twins are using their sympatico energy to help other identical siblings find love. As the hosts of Twin Love, out now on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee, Nikki and Brie see 10 sets of identical twins divide themselves into two different houses in order to search for love without their siblings. At the end of the dating show, the participants find out if the inherent similarities they share with their twin led them to pursue identical partners.
It's a social experiment that Brie said had her screaming, "Finally!"
"Her and I know—being twins—the struggles of dating," Brie said. "This is perfect to show the world of twin dating."
Nikki added that their show allows viewers to "truly see how twins are" when they're both in and out of their sibling's space.
"What I love is that twins bring such a natural drama," she noted. "It's not the kind where it can get cringy."
All nine episodes of Twin Love is now available on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee.
To see cute moments from Nikki's romance with Artem, keep reading.