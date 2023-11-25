Sister Wives’ Christine and Janelle Brown Share Their Hopes for a Relationship With Kody and Robyn

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown still believe their love for former husband Kody Brown and his sole remaining wife Robyn Brown can be multiplied. Or at least not divided.
While the current season of the TLC juggernaut is documenting the plural family's unraveling, with 18 kids (plus six grandkids and counting) between them, "We still have things that we have to do when we're all family," Janelle explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We have to get together for the sake of the kids and we're all friendly."
And while they can all show off their dance moves at events like daughter Gwendlyn Brown's July 2023 wedding to Beatriz Queiroz, both Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, are hoping they'll be able to share more than just a conga line in the future.
"I do hope that that eventually time heals," said Janelle, whose sons Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 22, are currently at odds with their father. "So I'm hoping that over time, he can find a relationship with the children that he's estranged from now."
As for Christine—mom to Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13—"I really hope for peace for him," she told E!, "and certainly to have a great relationship with his kids. That'd be awesome."
To that end, the Utah-based entrepreneur does whatever she can to facilitate a relationship between Kody and their six kids. "When I find out that he's coming into town three hours before he gets there, I cancel all the plans," Christine explained, "and I make sure Truely can spend time with her dad."
In the future, both she and Janelle are hopeful for more group hangs.
Though Robyn's eldest kids—Dayton, 23, Aurora, 21, and Breanna, 19—have copped to feeling estranged from the rest of their siblings, "I do miss having Robyn's kids around," said Janelle. "And I do hope that that resolves itself someday."
The health coach knows that relationships can ebb and flow, she and Christine admitting that they weren't always quite so close.
"You know how you have your sisters you don't get along with sometimes?" posed Christine. "I would say we went through times where we didn't get along very well. And there were times that we did. And now we get along better than ever."
Which is why Janelle doesn't mind tagging along on some of Christine's date nights with new husband David Woolley.
"We both have kind of ended up where we always wanted to be right," noted Janelle. "Christine has gotten her dream. David is amazing. The kids love him. The more you hang out with him, the more you like him."
And she would know. "They keep having all these adventures and I get to tag along as a third wheel," shared Janelle, "but it's not awkward third wheel." Agreed Christine, "It's not awkward. We love it!"
For now, Janelle, whose said she would consider another plural marriage, isn't looking to add to their trio.
"I am not interested in dating," she revealed. "I'm not looking. I'm just not, no. And I really am pursuing some of these other things I'm doing."
But someday, she continued, when she decides to put herself back on the market, she sees Christine and David's union as "a ruler," she noted, "something that I would measure a relationship against."
Of course Christine isn't the only one feeling the love this season. Here's a look at all the romance that's blossoming in the expansive Brown fam.