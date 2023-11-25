Sister Wives’ Christine and Janelle Brown Share Their Hopes for a Relationship With Kody and Robyn

Watch : Christine and Janelle Brown on Kody's "Trash Talking" Claim

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown still believe their love for former husband Kody Brown and his sole remaining wife Robyn Brown can be multiplied. Or at least not divided.

While the current season of the TLC juggernaut is documenting the plural family's unraveling, with 18 kids (plus six grandkids and counting) between them, "We still have things that we have to do when we're all family," Janelle explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We have to get together for the sake of the kids and we're all friendly."

And while they can all show off their dance moves at events like daughter Gwendlyn Brown's July 2023 wedding to Beatriz Queiroz, both Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, are hoping they'll be able to share more than just a conga line in the future.

"I do hope that that eventually time heals," said Janelle, whose sons Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 22, are currently at odds with their father. "So I'm hoping that over time, he can find a relationship with the children that he's estranged from now."