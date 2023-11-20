Cara Delevingne Says BFF Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce Is "Very Different"

Watch : Travis Kelce Reveals How He Met Taylor Swift

Everything has changed since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce.

After all, the pop superstar's friend Cara Delevingne believes her budding romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is unlike any of her past relationships.

"I'm so, so happy for her," the supermodel told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18. "There's definitely something very different about them."

In fact, it's been fun watching her pal get swept up in a lavender haze. As she put it, "I'm always rooting for my girl." (For more from Cara's interview, tune into E! News tonight, Nov. 20.)

Cara recently spent an epic girls' night out with Taylor and pals like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes—at Bond St in New York City.

And amid the "Lover" singer's whirlwind romance with the NFL star, her friends have expressed their support—with some like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter joining her at Travis' games.

Gigi even recently shut down any suggestion that she and Taylor's other BFFs aren't on board with the new romantics.