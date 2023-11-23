How Patrick Mahomes, Martha Stewart and More Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2023

Stars celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 by expressing their gratitude and sharing photos of their families gathered around the table. Turkey trot on through to see all the photos.

These celebs are giving us pumpkin to talk about. 

Stars including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Martha Stewart kicked off Thanksgiving 2023 with a look at their family gatherings and photos of them entering feast mode before and on the Nov. 23 holiday.

Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke also posted a pic with her loved ones hours before people nationwide tucked into their Thanksgiving dinners.

For Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's kids—Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11—they knew exactly what they wanted on the menu.

"I'm making a small Thanksgiving this year," Jennifer exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker recently while promoting her movie Family Switch. "So, I asked my kids what they had to have to make it mean Thanksgiving, and they were like, 'OK, well, Turkey and your gravy and homemade bread and pies.'"

But in addition to giving a glimpse inside their holiday traditions, many celebs also reflected on what they're most thankful for this time of year.

"I'm grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram Nov. 23 alongside a throwback photo of the actor, who was diagnosed with  frontotemporal dementia several months ago, with their blended family. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

For Kourtney Kardashian, the season of gratitude began earlier this month when she threw husband Travis Barker a Thanksgiving-themed dinner to celebrate his 48th birthday, days after they welcomed their baby boy Rocky.

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Nov. 14, "I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

For the party, Khristianne Uy—a.k.a. Chef K—created a vegan menu featuring a "turkey" roast with seitan (a protein substitute made of gluten) as well as several fall-flavored sides, including pumpkin bread, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, corn ribs, cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.

And the Kardashian-Barkers aren't the only ones embracing a vegan Turkey Day. After all, Mayim Bialik, Jane Lynch and Alicia Silverstone have also pledged to enjoy the holiday without meat or animal products this year.

To see how more celebrities embraced the motto of "eat, drink and cranberry," read on for photos of stars getting into the spirit of giving this Thanksgiving:

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

Pat and Brittany shared this festive photo of the two with their kids Sterling and Bronze on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day.

Instagram / Emma Willis

Bruce Willis & Family

The actor is celebrating his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

On Thanksgiving Day, his wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo of the two with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, taken at a March 2023 family celebration for the actor for his 68th birthday, writing, "I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love...Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Instagram / Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke

"Thanksgiving is a time to reflect what we are grateful for and this year one of them is all of YOU!" the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of the love and support you all have shown me throughout the years. Your loyalty and kindness never goes unnoticed. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to all of you!"

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, Ben & Cher

The Bravo host and his son, the eldest of his two kids, met up with the singer at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instagram / Serena Williams

Serena Williams & Adira

"Lashes and a baby. @adiraohanian," the tennis star captioned this Instagram pic of herself and her and husband Alexis Ohanian's youngest daughter.

Instagram / Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

"Finally finished two day pie marathon!!!" she wrote on Instagram Nov. 22, the day before the holiday. "Baked thirty pies Lemon curd, pecan, chocolate pecan, pumpkin and cranberry."

She added, "I haven't tasted any of them yet but tomorrow I will report on taste and texture and appearance Hope you like the photos The pies are all spoken for - gifts for my employees and their families for Thanksgiving."

