How Patrick Mahomes, Martha Stewart and More Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2023

These celebs are giving us pumpkin to talk about.

Stars including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Martha Stewart kicked off Thanksgiving 2023 with a look at their family gatherings and photos of them entering feast mode before and on the Nov. 23 holiday.

Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke also posted a pic with her loved ones hours before people nationwide tucked into their Thanksgiving dinners.

For Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's kids—Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11—they knew exactly what they wanted on the menu.

"I'm making a small Thanksgiving this year," Jennifer exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker recently while promoting her movie Family Switch. "So, I asked my kids what they had to have to make it mean Thanksgiving, and they were like, 'OK, well, Turkey and your gravy and homemade bread and pies.'"

But in addition to giving a glimpse inside their holiday traditions, many celebs also reflected on what they're most thankful for this time of year.