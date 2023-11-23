How Patrick Mahomes, Martha Stewart and More Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2023

These celebs are giving us pumpkin to talk about.
Stars including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Martha Stewart kicked off Thanksgiving 2023 with a look at their family gatherings and photos of them entering feast mode before and on the Nov. 23 holiday.
Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke also posted a pic with her loved ones hours before people nationwide tucked into their Thanksgiving dinners.
For Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's kids—Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11—they knew exactly what they wanted on the menu.
"I'm making a small Thanksgiving this year," Jennifer exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker recently while promoting her movie Family Switch. "So, I asked my kids what they had to have to make it mean Thanksgiving, and they were like, 'OK, well, Turkey and your gravy and homemade bread and pies.'"
But in addition to giving a glimpse inside their holiday traditions, many celebs also reflected on what they're most thankful for this time of year.
"I'm grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram Nov. 23 alongside a throwback photo of the actor, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia several months ago, with their blended family. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."
For Kourtney Kardashian, the season of gratitude began earlier this month when she threw husband Travis Barker a Thanksgiving-themed dinner to celebrate his 48th birthday, days after they welcomed their baby boy Rocky.
"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Nov. 14, "I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."
For the party, Khristianne Uy—a.k.a. Chef K—created a vegan menu featuring a "turkey" roast with seitan (a protein substitute made of gluten) as well as several fall-flavored sides, including pumpkin bread, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, corn ribs, cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.
And the Kardashian-Barkers aren't the only ones embracing a vegan Turkey Day. After all, Mayim Bialik, Jane Lynch and Alicia Silverstone have also pledged to enjoy the holiday without meat or animal products this year.
To see how more celebrities embraced the motto of "eat, drink and cranberry," read on for photos of stars getting into the spirit of giving this Thanksgiving: