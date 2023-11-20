Erin Andrews Breaks Down in Tears Detailing Moment She Learned She'd Been Secretly Videotaped

Watch : Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate

Erin Andrews is giving a full report on what she experienced after learning she had been stalked and unknowingly videotaped while undressing inside a hotel room in 2008.

"People thought it was a scandal," the sportscaster recalled to Hoda Kotb in an interview on her Making Space podcast Nov. 20, "and I'm the square from high school. I don't do those things."

She added, "I knew the second I got the phone call from my friend at Sports Illustrated that he said, 'There's this video,' and I said, 'No, there's not. I don't do that. I'm single. I don't have that going on in my life.'"

However, Erin's friend was adamant it was her in the footage. "I called my parents and my dad said he had thought I had been in a car accident," the journalist said through tears. "Because I was just screaming and I feel so bad because my parents were incredible."