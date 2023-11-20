Mariah Carey’s 12-Year-Old Twins Deserve an Award for This Sweet Billboard Music Awards 2023 Moment

Watch : How Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Became THE Holiday Song

Mariah Carey's kids Moroccan and Monroe just sleighed with their tribute to the Queen of Christmas.

After all, the 12-year-olds, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon, presented her with the Chart Achievement Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Nov. 19. The feat, of course, was in honor of Mariah's iconic 1994 holiday single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which has taken the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2019, with 12 weeks total in the position.

"Congratulations, mom!" Moroccan and Monroe cheered as they handed their mom the award, to which the smiling Grammy winner replied, "Thank you, babies! Thank you so much. I couldn't ask for better presenters than Roc and Roe."

Clad in a white wintery dress and gogo boots, the "Fantasy" singer reflected on how her Christmas song changed her "entire life."

Mariah also made sure to express her gratitude to those who turned the track into a holiday classic. As she put it, "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has allowed this song to be part of their holiday soundtrack each year."