Mariah Carey’s 12-Year-Old Twins Deserve an Award for This Sweet Billboard Music Awards 2023 Moment

Mariah Carey's kids Moroccan and Monroe just sleighed with their tribute to the Queen of Christmas.
After all, the 12-year-olds, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon, presented her with the Chart Achievement Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Nov. 19. The feat, of course, was in honor of Mariah's iconic 1994 holiday single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which has taken the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2019, with 12 weeks total in the position.
"Congratulations, mom!" Moroccan and Monroe cheered as they handed their mom the award, to which the smiling Grammy winner replied, "Thank you, babies! Thank you so much. I couldn't ask for better presenters than Roc and Roe."
Clad in a white wintery dress and gogo boots, the "Fantasy" singer reflected on how her Christmas song changed her "entire life."
Mariah also made sure to express her gratitude to those who turned the track into a holiday classic. As she put it, "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has allowed this song to be part of their holiday soundtrack each year."
It was an overall festive occasion for the 54-year-old, who accepted the award after giving viewers an early Christmas surprise by performing her iconic single on stage surrounded by skaters on an "ice rink" set.
For Mariah, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving. In fact, Mariah was previously honored with three awards by the Guinness World Records organization for the song, including becoming Billboard's solo artist record holder for the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100.
The holiday season been an important part of Mariah's life—even before the singer's Christmas album debuted nearly 30 years ago. But these days, she makes sure to share that festive spirit with her children.
"I create my own Christmas moment," she told W Magazine in Nov. 2022. "I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That's just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer."
The holidays are in full swing for Mariah, who kicked off her annual Christmas-themed tour on Nov. 15 and is taking her festive spirit all over North America, before wrapping up at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17.
