Cassie Settles Lawsuit Accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of Rape and Abuse

Watch : Sean "Diddy" Combs Denies Cassie’s Allegations of Rape and Abuse

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie have reached a settlement over her lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse, allegations he denied.

The news was announced Nov. 17, a day after she sued the rapper in a New York court for alleged sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking and subjecting her to a hostile work environment.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," the singer, full name Cassandra Ventura, said in a statement to NBC News. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, added, "I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so."

Diddy, who also goes by the name Love, said in his own statement to the outlet, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."