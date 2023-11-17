Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Boy Rocky Thirteen

All the small things about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy have been uncovered.
The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed their son—named Rocky Thirteen Barker—at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News. And though Halloween is one of the couple's favorite holidays, their newborn missed this year's spooky season by mere minutes—as he was born exactly on midnight Nov. 1.
The little one joins a large blended family that includes Kourtney's three kids Reign Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 11, and Mason Disick, 13, with her former partner Scott Disick, as well as Travis' daughter Alabama Barker, 17, son Landon Barker, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Still, Rocky arrived in time to celebrate another family milestone: Travis' 48th birthday.
On Nov. 14, Kourtney penned a heartfelt tribute to the man she called "my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything."
"I wish you the happiest birthday," she wrote on Instagram alongside intimate photos of herself and the musician. "You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."
Neither have publicly spoken out about their family's newest addition, though Travis had previously shared the meaning behind his son's unique moniker.
So, why Rocky Thirteen? "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he said during a July episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series, explaining that the name also pays tribute to 1976's Rocky, which he described as "the greatest boxing movie of all time."
Travis, who has the numbers "1" and "13" tattooed on a skull near his elbow, added that he came up with the middle name Thirteen because it's "the greatest number of all time."
