Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Boy Rocky Thirteen

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

All the small things about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy have been uncovered.

The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed their son—named Rocky Thirteen Barker—at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News. And though Halloween is one of the couple's favorite holidays, their newborn missed this year's spooky season by mere minutes—as he was born exactly on midnight Nov. 1.

The little one joins a large blended family that includes Kourtney's three kids Reign Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 11, and Mason Disick, 13, with her former partner Scott Disick, as well as Travis' daughter Alabama Barker, 17, son Landon Barker, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Still, Rocky arrived in time to celebrate another family milestone: Travis' 48th birthday.

On Nov. 14, Kourtney penned a heartfelt tribute to the man she called "my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything."