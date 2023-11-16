Selling the O.C.’s Alex Hall Calls Out Tyler Stanaland After He “Swooned” and “Disappeared” on Her

In the trailer for Selling the O.C.’s third season, Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland agreed that neither of them "are on the same page" after he ghosted the mom of two.

The sun has set on Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's romance.

The real estate agent confronted her costar in the season three trailer for Selling the O.C.—which aired during Selling Sunset's season seven reunion Nov. 15—and shared her frustrations on the state of their relationship.

"You swooned me, and then you f--king disappeared," Alex said to Tyler. "What do you want?"

The trailer then cut to Tyler telling fellow Oppenheim Group agent Austin Victoria what he's looking for at this stage of his life.

"I'll be 34 in a couple weeks," he shared. "I want what you have: kids and a wife."

But that doesn't mean Tyler is on the market for doing so with Alex, as in a later scene, the realtor told Alex that "neither of us are on the same page."

Cut to a confessional, and the mom of two made it clear she's had enough. "I'm out," she declared. "I'm done."

As viewers may remember, Alex and Tyler—who finalized his divorce from Brittany Snow in July—closed the deal on becoming more-than-friends after the pair shared a steamy hot tub kiss during a work trip to Cabo in season two.

In the aftermath of their kiss, Tyler reflected on where he stood with the Orange County native.

"Alex Hall and I are great," he told E! News in August. "She has been somebody that's been really influential during this time and helped me out in a lot of ways and taken me to dinner when I needed it most. And she's been a really good friend."

A month later, Alex got a little more candid about what the kiss really meant for their relationship.

"Yes, we did make an upgrade to our friendship," she told People in September. "We made an upgrade."

Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

But these days, along with parting ways on a potential romance with Alex, Tyler won't be ringing any bells at the O Group either. The 34-year-old announced in October that he had left the agency to work alongside his dad John Stanaland at Douglas Elliman.

"Leaving the Oppenheim Group wasn't an easy decision, but is the right decision for me and my clients," Tyler shared with People at the time. "Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I'm aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders."

Fans can watch all this and more play out on the upcoming season of Selling the O.C., but until then, keep reading for a look at the love lives of the Selling Sunset stars.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram
Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Netflix
Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

