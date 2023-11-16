Selling the O.C.’s Alex Hall Calls Out Tyler Stanaland After He “Swooned” and “Disappeared” on Her

Watch : Mary Bonnet From 'Selling Sunset' Opens Up About Miscarriage: "We'll Keep Trying"

The sun has set on Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's romance.

The real estate agent confronted her costar in the season three trailer for Selling the O.C.—which aired during Selling Sunset's season seven reunion Nov. 15—and shared her frustrations on the state of their relationship.

"You swooned me, and then you f--king disappeared," Alex said to Tyler. "What do you want?"

The trailer then cut to Tyler telling fellow Oppenheim Group agent Austin Victoria what he's looking for at this stage of his life.

"I'll be 34 in a couple weeks," he shared. "I want what you have: kids and a wife."

But that doesn't mean Tyler is on the market for doing so with Alex, as in a later scene, the realtor told Alex that "neither of us are on the same page."

Cut to a confessional, and the mom of two made it clear she's had enough. "I'm out," she declared. "I'm done."

As viewers may remember, Alex and Tyler—who finalized his divorce from Brittany Snow in July—closed the deal on becoming more-than-friends after the pair shared a steamy hot tub kiss during a work trip to Cabo in season two.