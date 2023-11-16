Selling the O.C.’s Alex Hall Calls Out Tyler Stanaland After He “Swooned” and “Disappeared” on Her

The sun has set on Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's romance.
The real estate agent confronted her costar in the season three trailer for Selling the O.C.—which aired during Selling Sunset's season seven reunion Nov. 15—and shared her frustrations on the state of their relationship.
"You swooned me, and then you f--king disappeared," Alex said to Tyler. "What do you want?"
The trailer then cut to Tyler telling fellow Oppenheim Group agent Austin Victoria what he's looking for at this stage of his life.
"I'll be 34 in a couple weeks," he shared. "I want what you have: kids and a wife."
But that doesn't mean Tyler is on the market for doing so with Alex, as in a later scene, the realtor told Alex that "neither of us are on the same page."
Cut to a confessional, and the mom of two made it clear she's had enough. "I'm out," she declared. "I'm done."
As viewers may remember, Alex and Tyler—who finalized his divorce from Brittany Snow in July—closed the deal on becoming more-than-friends after the pair shared a steamy hot tub kiss during a work trip to Cabo in season two.
In the aftermath of their kiss, Tyler reflected on where he stood with the Orange County native.
"Alex Hall and I are great," he told E! News in August. "She has been somebody that's been really influential during this time and helped me out in a lot of ways and taken me to dinner when I needed it most. And she's been a really good friend."
A month later, Alex got a little more candid about what the kiss really meant for their relationship.
"Yes, we did make an upgrade to our friendship," she told People in September. "We made an upgrade."
But these days, along with parting ways on a potential romance with Alex, Tyler won't be ringing any bells at the O Group either. The 34-year-old announced in October that he had left the agency to work alongside his dad John Stanaland at Douglas Elliman.
"Leaving the Oppenheim Group wasn't an easy decision, but is the right decision for me and my clients," Tyler shared with People at the time. "Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I'm aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders."
Fans can watch all this and more play out on the upcoming season of Selling the O.C.