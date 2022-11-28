How the Selling the OC Cast Has Rallied Around Tyler Stanaland Following Brittany Snow Split

Watch : Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage

The Oppenheim Group is sold on helping Tyler Stanaland through his breakup.

Tyler's Selling the OC co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim confirmed to E! News that his coworkers have been nothing but supportive following his split from wife Brittany Snow.

"We're a family in the Newport Beach office," he exclusively told E! News, "and I think that many of us have come to support Tyler."

As Jason put it, Tyler is "a very likeable person and a great professional" who is "very well liked in the office," and so he's receiving "a ton of support."

However, it isn't certain that all of this office comradery will play out on Selling the OC season two, which hasn't been officially confirmed by Netflix yet, as Jason shared that they haven't started filming a new installment.

Jason, who recently partnered with the 1060 app, quipped, "I'll let Netflix make that determination."

Tyler and Brittany announced their split in September after more than two years of marriage in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts.