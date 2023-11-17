The Best Early Black Friday Toy Deals of 2023 at Amazon, Target, Walmart & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kids love toys, it's in their DNA. And it's every kid's holiday dream to wake up on Christmas morning with a mountain of wrapped presents under the tree. On the flip side, it's every adult's nightmare to have to deal with crowded stores and the cost of those toys. That is, until now. From the comfort of your home you can use the internet to avoid those lines, snag the toys your kids want, and do it all for less with Black Friday sales. But, you don't have to wait until Thanksgiving is over to start shopping, because there are a ton of brands and retailers who have already started up their early Black Friday deals.

Right now you can score 25% off a digital camera for kids or save $39 on a construction set for building a killer fort. This list includes some of the best early Black Friday deals for all kids of all ages – from tech to action figures to dolls to must-haves for babies. Let us be your guide to grab awesome toys at awesome prices. These are the clickworthy deals you've been waiting for, so get shopping.