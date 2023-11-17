The Best Early Black Friday Toy Deals of 2023 at Amazon, Target, Walmart & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kids love toys, it's in their DNA. And it's every kid's holiday dream to wake up on Christmas morning with a mountain of wrapped presents under the tree. On the flip side, it's every adult's nightmare to have to deal with crowded stores and the cost of those toys. That is, until now. From the comfort of your home you can use the internet to avoid those lines, snag the toys your kids want, and do it all for less with Black Friday sales. But, you don't have to wait until Thanksgiving is over to start shopping, because there are a ton of brands and retailers who have already started up their early Black Friday deals.
Right now you can score 25% off a digital camera for kids or save $39 on a construction set for building a killer fort. This list includes some of the best early Black Friday deals for all kids of all ages – from tech to action figures to dolls to must-haves for babies. Let us be your guide to grab awesome toys at awesome prices. These are the clickworthy deals you've been waiting for, so get shopping.
LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box
With a near perfect 4.9-star rating from 25,000+ reviewers, it's hard to go wrong with this classic LEGO box. Featuring 790 pieces, it's a great start for a beginner LEGO fan or a welcome addition to a seasoned pro's set. And saving 46% off the original price isn't bad, either.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids 7
Compact, durable, and portable, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is a solid choice when it comes to tech gifts. Available in purple, blue, and red, it has 16gb of storage and features up to 10 hours of battery life. And you can get it now for $55 less than the original price.
Discovery Kids 3-in-1 Tabletop Dry Erase Chalkboard Painting Art Easel, Wood Frame
Budding artists can unleash their creativity with this 3-in-1 easel. On one side there's a dry erase board and on the other is a paper roll for painting and drawing, plus it easily rests on a table so you can take it anywhere. It's recommended for kids 3+ and it's also recommended to get it at this price ($60 off).
Amazon: Scroll through tons of toy deals from now until Cyber Monday, like 42% off this super popular NERF blaster.
Best Buy: Save on must-have collectibles, toys, and games, including $30 off a futuristic hoverboard.
Disney: Black Friday deals abound, plus an extra 20% off select toys with the code: PLAY. Just check out this doll collection gift set that's $34 off.
Kohl's: Educational toys, dolls, stuffed animals, and more, are all on sale, like this Melissa & Doug portable railroad set. Use code SAVEBIG20 for extra savings on select items.
Macy's: You'll get big savings on toys for all ages, including $27 off this Baby Shark stroller rattle set.
QVC: Save big on toys, including this PAW Patrol ride-on racer that's 49% off.
Sharper Image: Find deals on high-tech toys like robots, drones (like this $79.99 pocket video drone), and more, with code SAVE20 at checkout.
Target: Score Black Friday deals now, including this Barbie Vacation House playset that's 40% off.
Walmart: Save $60 on a PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle, plus deals on action figures, dolls, toys, games, and more.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
