Inside the Surreal Final Months of Princess Diana's Life

Watch : Kate Middleton Reveals Surprise About Princess Diana's Ring

The Crown didn't play coy about where it was headed in season six.

The breakdown of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles' marriage unfolded in season five, including the divorce neither initially wanted but which Queen Elizabeth II quietly insisted they get.

In real life, despite her persistent feeling that her in-laws had thrown her out with yesterday's tabloids, the world looked to be Diana's oyster. She still had a residence at Kensington Palace, the title Princess of Wales, a $21 million settlement (by today's exchange) and, more important than anything, sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

"I have learned much over the last years," Diana said, per biographer Andrew Morton, after a Christie's auction of her iconic gowns in June 1997 raised $5 million for charity. "From now on I am going to own myself and be true to myself. I no longer want to live someone else's idea of what and who I should be. I am going to be me."