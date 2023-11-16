Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reveals Why She Went Public With Kody Brown Breakup

Watch : 'Sister Wives' - Meri Decides To Leave Flagstaff

And then there was one.

In a sneak peek at the Nov. 19 episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown explained why she decided to go public with her split from Kody Brown and break the news to sister wife Robyn Brown, who is now Kody's sole remaining partner.

"So a couple of days ago, Kody and I had had this discussion about where our marriage was and that it really was not going to move forward," the 52-year-old said in a teaser shared exclusively with E! News. "But the thing is, every conversation that he and I have had about it has been private. It's just been between me and him. And he actually has said that he did not want it to be public. And I don't think that's fair because I think it's important that it's public, and I think it's important that Robyn hears it."

As for Robyn's reaction, she began to cry after Meri revealed she wasn't going to renew her lease in Arizona and instead live in Utah where she maintains a bed and breakfast. The 45-year-old also expressed how she feels being the last one married to Kody following the end of his relationships with former wives Meri, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.