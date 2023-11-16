Lauren Graham Shares Insight into Late Friend Matthew Perry's Final Year

Watch : Matthew Perry's Death Certificate Released

Lauren Graham remembers Matthew Perry being happy in the last year of his life.

The Gilmore Girls star reflected on her friendship with the late actor, who died Oct. 28 at age 54. And while he was best known for his onscreen wit as Chandler Bing on Friends, she recalled him being just as funny offscreen.

"No one made me laugh as hard," Graham said on CBS Mornings Nov. 16. "I mean, just tears streaming. There was just such joy in being around him and being his friend."

The Parenthood alum, who guest starred on several of Perry's other shows over the years—Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Odd Couple and Go On—spoke of the joy he felt after releasing his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

"And I'll say too, that this last year, he was so proud of the book he wrote and of how many people it touched," said the actress, who Perry honored with a photo of the two in his memoir, "and it was a success that gave him a level of happiness that I hadn't seen in him for a really long time. So that's a nice memory."