Behind the Scenes Secrets of Frozen That We Can't Let Go

Watch : Disney Announces Toy Story, Frozen & Zootopia Sequels

Some things never change—like our enduring love for a certain pair of Scandinavian sisters and their talking snowman friend.

It's been a full decade since Disney finally got around to adapting Hans Christian Andersen's 1845 fairy tale The Snow Queen, a plan they'd been kicking around since 1937. And though it took years and more than a few rewrites to nail the story of Arendellian princesses Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell)—fun fact: Elsa with her abilities to manipulate ice and snow was initially conceived as a villain—it's good that the team continued to test the limits and break through.

Released on Nov. 27, 2013, Frozen, with its warm hug-loving hilarious snowman Olaf (Josh Gad), ability to turn the typical Disney tropes on their head and that earworm of a song, went on to gross more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

Its 2019 followup, meanwhile, remains the highest-grossing animated movie of all time with a lifetime worldwide earning of $1.45 billion and a legion of devoted fans of all ages. (Just try to convince us that Kristoff's '80s-style power ballad "Lost in the Woods" was not written with an audience of Gen X and millennial parents in mind.)