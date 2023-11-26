Behind the Scenes Secrets of Frozen That We Can't Let Go

Some things never change—like our enduring love for a certain pair of Scandinavian sisters and their talking snowman friend.
It's been a full decade since Disney finally got around to adapting Hans Christian Andersen's 1845 fairy tale The Snow Queen, a plan they'd been kicking around since 1937. And though it took years and more than a few rewrites to nail the story of Arendellian princesses Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell)—fun fact: Elsa with her abilities to manipulate ice and snow was initially conceived as a villain—it's good that the team continued to test the limits and break through.
Released on Nov. 27, 2013, Frozen, with its warm hug-loving hilarious snowman Olaf (Josh Gad), ability to turn the typical Disney tropes on their head and that earworm of a song, went on to gross more than $1.2 billion worldwide.
Its 2019 followup, meanwhile, remains the highest-grossing animated movie of all time with a lifetime worldwide earning of $1.45 billion and a legion of devoted fans of all ages. (Just try to convince us that Kristoff's '80s-style power ballad "Lost in the Woods" was not written with an audience of Gen X and millennial parents in mind.)
So, uh, no, Disney will not be letting these lovable characters go.
After announcing in February that they were working on a third Frozen installment, Disney CEO Bob Iger recently revealed that, actually, they're doing the next right thing and simultaneously creating two potential sequels.
Bell, for one, is anxious to build a
snowman sequel. "Idina recently said she would do it, and I feel like if we're all in, like, what are we waiting for?" she posed during an appearance on The Tonight Show last year. "We want it. Let's do it."
But before we venture into the unknown of a third and fourth Frozen story, follow us as we relive all the magic of the OG film.