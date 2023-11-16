Antonio Banderas Reflects on "Very Musical" Kids Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas and Alexander Bauer

Watch : Antonio Banderas on Stepdaughter Dakota in "Fifty Shades"

Antonio Banderas isn't about to mask his family's musical talents.

Not only does The Mask of Zorro star sing in his new movie Journey to Bethlehem, but fans also got to see his stepdaughter Dakota Johnson's vocal skills in the 2020 film The High Note.

So have the two ever exchanged singing tips?

"No, not with Dakota," Banderas—who was married to her mom Melanie Griffith from 1996 to 2015—told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I mean, she was doing movies already by the time that we were still as a family together in Los Angeles. After the divorce is when her career, boom, just went up there. But I knew that she could sing."

In fact, the Pain and Glory actor said the Fifty Shades actress, who Melanie shares with ex Don Johnson, would be "singing in the house sometimes." And she isn't his only loved one who can carry a tune.

Stella Banderas "sings too," Banderas—who shares the 27-year-old with Melanie—continued before going on to praise his ex's son with Steven Bauer. "I think Alexander [Bauer] plays piano and plays the guitar beautifully. He is talented for that. So, in a way, we were a very musical family."