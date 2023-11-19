Check Out All These Bachelor Nation Couples Who Recently Got Married

Watch : Hannah Brown Dishes on Golden Bachelor & Dream Podcast Guest

Bachelor Nation's many couples understand better than most that every rose has its thorn.

Just this past year, we've had to pour a champagne glass out for the likes of Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, whose romances reached a dramatic conclusion.

And though Tartick spoke about "tidal waves of depression" following his and Bristowe's August split announcement, he had a far rosier outlook after running into the onetime Bachelorette at former host Chris Harrison's Nov. 4 wedding to Lauren Zima.

"Before we went into that weekend, I had not seen her once and the last time I saw her was when I moved out," Tartick explained on his Trading Secrets podcast. "And I would describe it that there was a lot of energy that we were both holding and it wasn't maybe the best energy. And then when we saw each other, didn't know what to expect, but it was great. It was friendly, it was cordial, it was respectful."