A Below Deck Mediterranean Crew Member Announces They Are Leaving in Bombshell Preview

It appears the Mustique is about to be down a deckhand.
Max Salvador reveals his plans to leave Below Deck Mediterranean mid-season in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Nov. 20 episode. While cleaning up after their latest charter, the Frenchman breaks the news to his deck team manager, Bosun Luka Brunton.
"You know, for me, I always say yachting is like a casino," Max explains in the preview. "Like a casino, you win money. You come inside, you make money, you make money, you make money. And, like the casino, you need to know to go out, to make the cash out, you know? Before it's too late and you lose everything."
Then, the deckhand drops the unexpected bombshell. "And now I just want to cash out," he adds. "I don't think I'm gonna finish the season with you guys."
Shocked, Luka replies, "What?! When?"
Max assures his boss, "I promise that I am going to do another charter."
And though his mind seems made up, Luka tries to persuade him to finish out season eight with the rest of the crew.
"No, you can't leave us mate," the bosun insists. "We've only got four charters to go."
In a confessional, Luka reflected on the surprising departure announcement. "The team was making so much progression and we were doing so great," he noted. "Like, what the f--k?"
The New Zealand native tries to convince Max one last time, telling him, "Maybe after this charter you'll change your mind. We'll see."
The Below Deck Med team has already been rocked by one shocking exit during season eight.
While trying to verify Bosun Ruan Irving's yachtmaster credentials on the Sept. 25 premiere, Captain Sandy Yawn was shocked to learn the papers allegedly belonged to someone else. After explaining that the entire ship could get detained over one crew member's falsified documents, the captain left the South Africa native at the dock in Genoa until she could verify his schooling.
Ultimately, Ruan decided to walk away from the job.
"Sorry about this captain, but I don't think I'm gonna get the tickets sorted in time and I don't want to hold the vessel up any longer," he told Sandy over the phone. "I'm just gonna go home and I don't think I'm gonna come back. I'm kind of just deciding to call it quits and just head back to South Africa."
Tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m. for an exclusive interview with Captain Sandy. Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading to relive the most shocking departures in Below Deck history.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)