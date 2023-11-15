A Below Deck Mediterranean Crew Member Announces They Are Leaving in Bombshell Preview

Watch : Below Deck Mediterranean: Max Salvador Wants To Leave

It appears the Mustique is about to be down a deckhand.

Max Salvador reveals his plans to leave Below Deck Mediterranean mid-season in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Nov. 20 episode. While cleaning up after their latest charter, the Frenchman breaks the news to his deck team manager, Bosun Luka Brunton.

"You know, for me, I always say yachting is like a casino," Max explains in the preview. "Like a casino, you win money. You come inside, you make money, you make money, you make money. And, like the casino, you need to know to go out, to make the cash out, you know? Before it's too late and you lose everything."

Then, the deckhand drops the unexpected bombshell. "And now I just want to cash out," he adds. "I don't think I'm gonna finish the season with you guys."

Shocked, Luka replies, "What?! When?"

Max assures his boss, "I promise that I am going to do another charter."