How The Crown's Khalid Abdalla and Elizabeth Debicki Honored Dodi and Diana's Complex Bond

Watch : How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana

Eventually, the photographs of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed on the wall of the makeup trailer started to invoke more than cosmetic inspiration.

"They were up there and you're familiar with them," Khalid Abdalla, who portrays Diana's final suitor in The Crown, exclusively told E! News ahead of the Nov. 16 premiere of the Netflix series' sixth and final season. "But then gradually, as we keep filming, I'm like, 'Oh, I've been in that outfit' and 'I've been in that place.' This is becoming my family album. I've got this body memory of all of it."

As if playing one half of the doomed pair wasn't already daunting enough. Abdalla and Elizabeth Debicki, Emmy-nominated for her turn as '90s-era Diana in The Crown's previous season, joined the acclaimed series knowing what was coming—if not how, exactly, series creator and writer Peter Morgan was going to handle it.

Suffice it to say, playing Dodi and Diana meant Abdalla and Debicki were uniquely tasked with bringing the couple's unknowable private moments to life, while also starring in a depiction of one of the most dissected public tragedies, the Aug. 31, 1997, car crash that killed them and their driver, Henri Paul.