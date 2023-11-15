Save 58% On the Viral Too Faced Lip Plumper That Works in Seconds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Usually, when I try a lip plumper, I fixate on my pout in the mirror and examine every angle wondering if the product genuinely made a difference. After buying and trying so many, I just thought that was the norm. Well, news flash: you shouldn't have to squint to notice lip plumper. If you've been on the hunt for something that actually works, I found the best deal on my go-to Too Faced lip plumper, which works in mere seconds.

You can get two Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plumps and two Lip Injection Extremes for just $52 from QVC. If you bought those four products separately from another site, it would cost $124. That discount is too good to miss.

The Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme is my go-to because it works right away and it truly feels hydrating on my lips, which I wasn't expecting. It looks amazing on bare lips and it works as the finishing touch on top of lipstick and lip liner. I've even mixed it in with my favorite tinted lip gloss when I wanted some extra pout— it works. If you really want to plump up the lips, the Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump really comes through with some mega volume that lasts for so long without a million touch-ups.

Switch things up with some temporary volume or get a preview of what your lips may look like post-injection with my tried-and-true favorite.