Save 58% On the Viral Too Faced Lip Plumper That Works in Seconds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Usually, when I try a lip plumper, I fixate on my pout in the mirror and examine every angle wondering if the product genuinely made a difference. After buying and trying so many, I just thought that was the norm. Well, news flash: you shouldn't have to squint to notice lip plumper. If you've been on the hunt for something that actually works, I found the best deal on my go-to Too Faced lip plumper, which works in mere seconds.
You can get two Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plumps and two Lip Injection Extremes for just $52 from QVC. If you bought those four products separately from another site, it would cost $124. That discount is too good to miss.
The Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme is my go-to because it works right away and it truly feels hydrating on my lips, which I wasn't expecting. It looks amazing on bare lips and it works as the finishing touch on top of lipstick and lip liner. I've even mixed it in with my favorite tinted lip gloss when I wanted some extra pout— it works. If you really want to plump up the lips, the Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump really comes through with some mega volume that lasts for so long without a million touch-ups.
Switch things up with some temporary volume or get a preview of what your lips may look like post-injection with my tried-and-true favorite.
Too Faced Lip Injection Lip Plumping Quad
This bundle includes your plump lip must-haves: two Lip Injection Maximum Plumps and two Lip Injection Extremes. Lip Injection Extreme has been my go-to for years in the Original shade because it's clear and looks beautiful over my favorite matte lipsticks. Plus, it's surprisingly hydrating. The Lip Injection Maximum Plump gives a fuller look that lasts even longer. These shades look great on their own or layered over lipstick.
If you bought these from another site, the Lip Injection Extreme would cost $29 each and the Lip Injection Maximum Plumps are $33 each. This bundle has a $124 value with a $52 price from QVC.
Too Faced Makeup Deals
If you love the Too Faced Lip Injection Plumpers and you want to do some more shopping, here are some more unbelievable discounts.
Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Shaper Duo
Of course, you can wear your Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss on your bare lips. However, if you want to add more definition to your pout try these lip liners. Plump and reshape your lips with these universally flattering lip liners.
If you bought these from another site, it would cost $48. Don't miss this 2-for-1 deal from QVC!
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 4-Piece Kit
A mascara that's so amazing that it's better than sex?! Well, that's for you to decide, but the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is a top-selling product with a loyal following. If you want fuller-looking lashes that are stretched, curled, and separated, this one is worth checking out— especially since this bundle is 58% off. Keep them all for yourself or give some away for holiday gifts.
Too Faced Mind-Blowing Lashes & Killer Liner
Create a mind-blowing look with this duo. You get one of the iconic Better Than Sex Mascaras and the incredibly smooth Killer Liner Total Control Eyeliner. A truly unbeatable pairing.
If you bought these from another site, the mascara would be $29 and the liner would cost $25. That means this QVC bundle is available at a 47% discount.
Too Faced Born This Way SPF 30 Foundation with Brush
Master that "no makeup" makeup look with the Too Faced Born This Way Healthy Glow SPF 30 Foundation. This hydrating formula has SPF 30 protection and it delivers that natural glow you've always wanted. Shake up the bottle and use the included brush to create your desired look. QVC has 17 shades to choose from.
Too Faced Cloud Crush Blurring Ultra-Smooth Blush Duo
One of these blushes costs $29 from another site. QVC shoppers can score two of them for just $31 and you get a limited-edition brush. That's WAY better than a 2-for-1 deal. The Cloud Crush Blushes don't have a chalky, powder feel I have experienced with other blushes. These feel incredibly light and deliver an airbrushed look that you'll be obsessed with.
