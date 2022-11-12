This Foldable, LED Mirror With Multiple Magnifications Has 15,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

If you need additional info before you add this mirror to your cart, here are some reviews from happy shoppers.

Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror Reviews

A shopper said, "This mirror is amazing. I love the lights and that there are different magnifying mirrors. I had a magnifying mirror but it didn't light up. This is a game changer and I will not be able to go back to a regular mirror to do my makeup. It will also be easy to take with me when I travel."

Another reviewed, "This is the first makeup mirror I have ever purchased. I'm surprised at the high quality at such an affordable price. Opens to reveal three different mirrors with different magnification. Excellent for applying makeup. Lights are perfect with easy to use button including option to dim. Folds into very compact form, would be easy to pack and travel with."

A fan of the product wrote, "I love this makeup mirror. The light is bright enough to see any and all makeup flaws, and overall just helps make putting on makeup easier. The side mirrors have different magnifying levels that really help when doing smaller more articulate things like eyeliner, applying lashes, etc."

Someone explained, "Hated the weak lighting in my bathroom and wanted to be able to set up a makeup area in a calm and quiet personal space.The lights and magnifying panels are a game changer in doing flawless makeup."

A shopper raved, "I love everything about this mirror and you will too! It's perfect for putting on makeup or for doing more detailed tasks like shaping your brows. I am very happy with my purchase and would recommend it to anyone."

Another Amazon customer declared, "Probably One of the best Amazon purchases I have ever made. It was exactly what I wanted, I love that it takes batteries, and or plugs in. Price was on point, all around great!"

If you're looking for more deals, get $189 worth of Tarte Cosmetics makeup for just $63.