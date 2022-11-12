This Foldable, LED Mirror With Multiple Magnifications Has 15,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've all been there: you look glamorous in your bathroom mirror at home, but the makeup doesn't slay when you're out of the house. Whether you just didn't blend your foundation in enough or you mismatched your eyeliner wings, great lighting and multiple viewpoints are essential to achieve great makeup application. Thankfully, you don't need an expensive home renovation to get a next-level mirror in your bathroom. There's a much more affordable option.
Just head on over to Amazon and add the Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror has 21 LED lights, a touch screen, three different magnification levels, and two power supply modes with the options to charge it via USB or use batteries. You can bring this mirror everywhere you go and keep your makeup consistent when you travel since it easily folds up. This incredibly useful Amazon find has 15,900+ 5-star reviews and it comes in seven colors.
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights, Touch Screen and 3X/2X/1X Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes
This mirror is next level. It has an easy-to-travel-with foldable design, LED light, multiple magnifications, and adjustable brightness. You have the option to charge this via USB or you can power up the mirror with batteries. The base of the mirror even doubles as a storage tray. This mirror comes in seven colorways.
If you need additional info before you add this mirror to your cart, here are some reviews from happy shoppers.
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror Reviews
A shopper said, "This mirror is amazing. I love the lights and that there are different magnifying mirrors. I had a magnifying mirror but it didn't light up. This is a game changer and I will not be able to go back to a regular mirror to do my makeup. It will also be easy to take with me when I travel."
Another reviewed, "This is the first makeup mirror I have ever purchased. I'm surprised at the high quality at such an affordable price. Opens to reveal three different mirrors with different magnification. Excellent for applying makeup. Lights are perfect with easy to use button including option to dim. Folds into very compact form, would be easy to pack and travel with."
A fan of the product wrote, "I love this makeup mirror. The light is bright enough to see any and all makeup flaws, and overall just helps make putting on makeup easier. The side mirrors have different magnifying levels that really help when doing smaller more articulate things like eyeliner, applying lashes, etc."
Someone explained, "Hated the weak lighting in my bathroom and wanted to be able to set up a makeup area in a calm and quiet personal space.The lights and magnifying panels are a game changer in doing flawless makeup."
A shopper raved, "I love everything about this mirror and you will too! It's perfect for putting on makeup or for doing more detailed tasks like shaping your brows. I am very happy with my purchase and would recommend it to anyone."
Another Amazon customer declared, "Probably One of the best Amazon purchases I have ever made. It was exactly what I wanted, I love that it takes batteries, and or plugs in. Price was on point, all around great!"
