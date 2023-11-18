Why Kim Kardashian Thinks She Has Coccydynia

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo!

Kim Kardashian's latest medical issue is a real pain in the butt.

The Kardashians star shared in the Nov. 16 episode that she was concerned she has coccydynia, known as tailbone pain, telling mom Kris Jenner that she was experiencing an aching sensation while sitting.

"My back hurts," she said. "But I don't know if I'm just being ridiculous."

Kris, 68, initially thought Kim, 43, could have abnormal curves in her spine.

"You know scoliosis runs in our family," the matriarch noted, though Kim shot down the idea.

Instead, the SKIMS mogul—who broke her shoulder earlier this year—said that she thinks she has coccydynia. "'Pain in or around the bony structure on the bottom of the spine,'" she read from her phone. "I can't imagine."

As Kris quipped, "That would be the only thing in the entire universe that could possible slow you down."

Indeed, coccydynia is quite painful, with the Cleveland Clinic noting, "Tailbone pain can make life uncomfortable at best and unbearable at worst. Your coccyx, a small triangular bone at the bottom of your spinal column, can get bruised or even fractured."