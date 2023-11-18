Why Kim Kardashian Thinks She Has Coccydynia

After Kim Kardashian experienced aching in her lower back, she researched tailbone pain and believes she has coccydynia, as seen in The Kardashians' Nov. 16 episode.

Kim Kardashian's latest medical issue is a real pain in the butt.

The Kardashians star shared in the Nov. 16 episode that she was concerned she has coccydynia, known as tailbone pain, telling mom Kris Jenner that she was experiencing an aching sensation while sitting. 

"My back hurts," she said. "But I don't know if I'm just being ridiculous."

Kris, 68, initially thought Kim, 43, could have abnormal curves in her spine. 

"You know scoliosis runs in our family," the matriarch noted, though Kim shot down the idea.

Instead, the SKIMS mogul—who broke her shoulder earlier this year—said that she thinks she has coccydynia. "'Pain in or around the bony structure on the bottom of the spine,'" she read from her phone. "I can't imagine."

As Kris quipped, "That would be the only thing in the entire universe that could possible slow you down."

Indeed, coccydynia is quite painful, with the Cleveland Clinic noting, "Tailbone pain can make life uncomfortable at best and unbearable at worst. Your coccyx, a small triangular bone at the bottom of your spinal column, can get bruised or even fractured."

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

The common ailment is typically treated with at-home medications and ice packs, though some rare cases require numbing injections or surgery.

For Kim, the health issue arose in the weeks leading up to the 2023 Met Gala, with the episode documenting her trying on her Schiaparelli pearl ensemble before the annual fashion ball. At the time, her work schedule required her to fly back and forth from New York—where she was filming American Horror Story: Delicate—to Los Angeles—where she runs her lifestyle brands and lives with her kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

While Kim admitted the filming schedule for AHS put her "over the edge," she denied Kris' suggestion that she was using work as a coping strategy. 

"I'm not distracting myself from anything," Kim clarified of her busy schedule. "If I have all these things that I've committed to—there's nothing I can cut out."

