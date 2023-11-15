How Jason Mraz Healed His “Guilt” Before Coming Out as Bisexual

Jason Mraz is shining a spotlight on being part of the LGBTQ+ community.
The "Lucky" singer reflected on the road to coming out as bisexual in 2018.
"I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here," Jason recounted in an interview with GLADD published Nov. 13. "It's both hard to do those and hard to unravel those, and what I'm basically describing is a divorce, you know? And that's very hard. You carry a lot of shame and guilt."
But these days, the musician is coming to terms with who he is while healing from his past.
"You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible and, at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity or whatever I'm claiming," Jason expressed, "and that's also hard."
Most importantly, the 46-year-old is glad to be recognized for his work, as he made it on Out magazine's Out100 list this year—which highlights the most influential LGBTQ+ people.
Jason noted about his accomplishment: "It's nice to be acknowledged."
Along with being a top-charting artist, Jason has shown off his skills in the ballroom as a contestant on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. The Grammy winner credits his time on the show with helping him heal.
"All day, you're looking at yourself in the mirror, and that can be hard for anybody, any human, to accept themselves looking in the mirror," he explained. "On top of it, then my partner is asking me to move in ways that I've never moved before, and my reaction is, ‘I look silly.'"
But, as Jason noted, "Then you break through that and it's like, ‘OK, I feel kinda cool.' And then it eventually becomes confidence, and so it is a journey. Dance is an amazing medium for that transformation and for that accepting of one's self."
Jason, who tied the knot with Christina Carano in 2015, opened up about his sexual experiences with men for the first time in 2018.
"I've had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife," he told Billboard at the time. "It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?' And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,' which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that."
A month prior to his interview, Jason seemingly came out by penning a love poem to the LGBTQ Community.
"We still have a long way to go," he wrote in honor of Pride month. "But know / I am bi your side. / All ways."