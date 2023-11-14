Why Kourtney Kardashian Wishes She Could Go Back to Her "No-Feelings-B--chy" Self

Kourtney Kardashian's latest confession is the most interesting to read.
In fact, the Kardashians star, who has been open about her own experience with therapy, recently admitted she's encouraged her family to embrace the practice.
"I've definitely talked about it for years with my family because I really do find it so helpful," Kourtney told GQ in an article published Nov. 14, "but I also don't want to push it. You can give them the information, but then it's their journey."
Despite her own personal growth, there are still aspects of her pre-therapy self she wishes she could revisit. "No-feelings-b--chy Kourtney was a vibe," the Poosh founder confessed, "and it was so nice not to give a f--k."
But these days, there is a lot to care about, including life with her and husband Travis Barker's newborn Rocky Thirteen, whom they reportedly welcomed earlier this month.
At times, the road to parenthood wasn't always an easy one, as Kourtney, who revealed she was expecting her and the Blink 182 drummer's first baby in June, spoke about the couple's IVF experience on her family's Hulu series before ultimately conceiving naturally.
And then just a few months before she gave birth, the 44-year-old underwent urgent fetal surgery to save their son's life. The Lemme founder, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, explained that what she thought was a routine ultrasound led medical staffers to take immediate action.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."
And although the reality star has yet to reveal the details surrounding Rocky's birth, she has previously reflected on how much she loves the title of mom.
"Being a mother is my favorite role in life," Kourtney shared in a 2019 post for Poosh. "It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time."
For a look back at Kourtney and Travis' road to parenthood, keep reading...