Why Kourtney Kardashian Wishes She Could Go Back to Her "No-Feelings-B--chy" Self

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

Kourtney Kardashian's latest confession is the most interesting to read.

In fact, the Kardashians star, who has been open about her own experience with therapy, recently admitted she's encouraged her family to embrace the practice.

"I've definitely talked about it for years with my family because I really do find it so helpful," Kourtney told GQ in an article published Nov. 14, "but I also don't want to push it. You can give them the information, but then it's their journey."

Despite her own personal growth, there are still aspects of her pre-therapy self she wishes she could revisit. "No-feelings-b--chy Kourtney was a vibe," the Poosh founder confessed, "and it was so nice not to give a f--k."

But these days, there is a lot to care about, including life with her and husband Travis Barker's newborn Rocky Thirteen, whom they reportedly welcomed earlier this month.