Blake Shelton Shares Insight Into Life in Oklahoma With Wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton: How Gwen Is Embracing Oklahoma

Life in Oklahoma is a sweet escape for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

In fact, as the "Honey Bee" musician revealed, spending time in the Southwest has given Gwen, a California native, a whole new lease on life.

"I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl," Blake exclusively told E! News, "but I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen."

As for what that different side entails? Well, it includes the "Sweet Escape" singer—who recently collaborated with her husband on a cover of The Judds' "Love Is Alive"—venturing into another genre.

"I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is," Blake shared, "and an incredible songwriter."

And if you're wondering whether the couple would be open to making more music together in the future, he thinks the idea is more than cool.

"Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please," he jokingly pleaded. "I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me, Gwen."