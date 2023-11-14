Exclusive

Blake Shelton Shares Insight Into Life in Oklahoma With Wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton gave a glimpse at his cool life in Oklahoma with wife Gwen Stefani in exclusive interview with E! News.

Watch: Blake Shelton: How Gwen Is Embracing Oklahoma

Life in Oklahoma is a sweet escape for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

In fact, as the "Honey Bee" musician revealed, spending time in the Southwest has given Gwen, a California native, a whole new lease on life.

"I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl," Blake exclusively told E! News, "but I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen."

As for what that different side entails? Well, it includes the "Sweet Escape" singer—who recently collaborated with her husband on a cover of The Judds' "Love Is Alive"—venturing into another genre.

"I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is," Blake shared, "and an incredible songwriter."

And if you're wondering whether the couple would be open to making more music together in the future, he thinks the idea is more than cool.

"Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please," he jokingly pleaded. "I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me, Gwen."

Gwen Stefani's Family Day With Blake Shelton & Kids at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

All jokes aside, Blake hasn't shied away from gushing about his love for the No Doubt singer. In fact, he recently recalled being blown away the first time they crossed paths when they were both coaches on The Voice.

"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014," Blake said during his Oct. 19 speech celebrating Gwen's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before."

As he noted about the Grammy winner, who shares Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, with ex Gavin Rossdale, "She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which, at the time, worked like security because nobody was going near—it was chaos. It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world."

Fast-forward nearly ten years after their first meeting and two years after tying the knot, and Blake can't help but praise "his all-time favorite songwriter."

"You deserve this," he added of the recognition, "and I love you."

Keep reading for more of the couple's cutest quotes about each other.

Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

