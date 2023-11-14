Blake Shelton Shares Insight Into Life in Oklahoma With Wife Gwen Stefani

Life in Oklahoma is a sweet escape for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
In fact, as the "Honey Bee" musician revealed, spending time in the Southwest has given Gwen, a California native, a whole new lease on life.
"I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl," Blake exclusively told E! News, "but I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen."
As for what that different side entails? Well, it includes the "Sweet Escape" singer—who recently collaborated with her husband on a cover of The Judds' "Love Is Alive"—venturing into another genre.
"I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is," Blake shared, "and an incredible songwriter."
And if you're wondering whether the couple would be open to making more music together in the future, he thinks the idea is more than cool.
"Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please," he jokingly pleaded. "I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me, Gwen."
"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014," Blake said during his Oct. 19 speech celebrating Gwen's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before."
As he noted about the Grammy winner, who shares Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, with ex Gavin Rossdale, "She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which, at the time, worked like security because nobody was going near—it was chaos. It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world."
Fast-forward nearly ten years after their first meeting and two years after tying the knot, and Blake can't help but praise "his all-time favorite songwriter."
"You deserve this," he added of the recognition, "and I love you."
