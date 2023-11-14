Olivia Rodrigo's Reaction to Her 6 Grammy Nominations Will Have You Saying Good 4 U

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

The 2024 Grammys nominations weren't a sour experience for Olivia Rodrigo.

In fact, the singer scored six nods—including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Vampire," Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts, and Best Rock Song for "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."

As for her reaction to the recognition?

"Oh my gosh, just screaming," Olivia exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on Nov. 13. "I was with my mom when they announced it, and she's just crying. I'm with my best friend. It was so exciting. Best Rock Song, too was incredible. I was so excited about that. I'm living the dream, couldn't be more grateful."

But before she fully shifts into celebratory gear, the "Drivers License" star will face some tough competition. SZA leads the nominees with nine nods while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét each have seven. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, boygenius and Brandy Clark are also tied with Olivia with six nominations apiece.