Olivia Rodrigo's Reaction to Her 6 Grammy Nominations Will Have You Saying Good 4 U

The 2024 Grammys nominations weren't a sour experience for Olivia Rodrigo.
In fact, the singer scored six nods—including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Vampire," Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts, and Best Rock Song for "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."
As for her reaction to the recognition?
"Oh my gosh, just screaming," Olivia exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on Nov. 13. "I was with my mom when they announced it, and she's just crying. I'm with my best friend. It was so exciting. Best Rock Song, too was incredible. I was so excited about that. I'm living the dream, couldn't be more grateful."
But before she fully shifts into celebratory gear, the "Drivers License" star will face some tough competition. SZA leads the nominees with nine nods while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét each have seven. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, boygenius and Brandy Clark are also tied with Olivia with six nominations apiece.
If she does win, the "Good 4 U" artist will need to make some room on her trophy shelf as she already has three Grammys. Of course, fans will have to wait until the Feb. 4 award show to find out the results.
Still, the Grammys ceremony isn't the only thing Olivia is looking forward to in 2024. She's also set to embark on her Guts World Tour that same month.
"It's really fun," the 20-year-old teased about the concert series. "I'm trying to lean into sort of rockier elements. So, I'm hoping people will be able to jump up and down and scream a few songs."
Another thing she expressed her excitement over? Seeing the new Hunger Games prequel, which hits theaters Nov. 17. In fact, Olivia—who wore a shimmering black Rodarte dress with pink and purple floral detailing to the premiere—noted that while she'd already read the books she hadn't seen any of the previous movies until this year.
"Binged them all. Incredible," she shared. "Can't believe it took me so long, but I'm such a fan. So, it's really exciting to be here."
