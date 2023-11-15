Dyson Early Black Friday 2023 Deals You Won't Want to Miss Out On

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What do styling your hair and cleaning your house have in common? Apart from the fact that they both require some time and effort to achieve the result you're after, both tasks are also made easier when you use Dyson products. While Dyson products are on the pricey side, they're well worth the splurge, that's according to thousands of glowing reviews. If you've always wanted to see if the hype is truly worth it, you're in luck because thanks to their early Black Friday deals that are live right now, you can score some major savings.
It's finally time to add those Dyson products you've eyeing to your cart because these deals are too good to miss out on. From their viral airwrap to their ultra slim cordless vacuums, scroll on for a list of the best discounted Dyson products you can score during their early Black Friday sale.
Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long
Since it's debut, the airwrap multi-styler is still one of the most popular hair tools out there, and now you can get this refurbished one for $200 less. It comes with five attachments to curl, wave, dry, straighten, and smooth hair to easily achieve whatever style you're looking to achieve. The powerful airflow attracts and positions hair seamlessly while the auto-adjusting temperature control protects against heat damage, tames flyways, and styles hair with minimal effort.
One pleased reviewer raved, "This is a game changer for me. Dries and smooths my unruly hair and gets me out the door. Pricy but well worth it."
Dyson Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer
Thanks to its heat control and amplified airflow technology, the supersonic hair dryer protects hair against heat damage, increasing shine and minimizing frizz and flyaways. Use it as is for a quick, rough dry or with the magnetic styling attachment for a sleek blow out. Choose from three speed settings, four heat settings, and even a cold flash setting to set hairstyles.
One reviewer raved, "I've been [using] this for 3 years and I've never ever been so obsessed with an appliance as I am with this hairdryer. I will talk to anyone who will listen about it. I'm not sure what kind of space alien technology, Dyson uses, but I have never been able to blow my hair out completely in less time with zero sweat and zero smoke from any burning hair brush, hair product or hair."
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum
Save $250 on their super V12 detect slim absolute vacuum that makes cleaning your home a breeze with the click of a button. With its powerful suction technology, HEPA filtration, and fancy LED screen, this vacuum comes with five unique attachments, including one for pet hair, another that illuminates dust for precise cleaning, and one that fits into tight crevices. It also brings a handy dock for charging.
One shopper wrote, "I bought this a few months ago. It has been such an improvement on my old vacuum and so lightweight. It gets in all the nooks and crannies and picked up a lot of stuff my robot vacuum and regular vacuum weren't getting."
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link™ HP02 Purifier Heater
Purify the air in your home and capture pollen and dander with the pure hot + cool link HP02 purifier. Sleek and modern, this oscillating purifier heats your home in the winter and cools it down in the summer while monitoring air quality and automatically adjusting airflow. Plus, it can controlled via an app, the included remote control, or using voice control.
One shopper excitedly reported, "I purchased in 2018 and have had no service or technology issues. I most often use the heat setting and love that I can adjust the temp. I appreciate so many other features as well such as the timer, ability to adjust the airflow, ability to control temperature settings from the app, and most of all the air filtration. Allergy sufferers in my home have had a decrease in their symptoms."
Refurbished Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener
This cordless refurbished corrale hair straightener uses flexible plates to counteract pulling and protect against damage, leaving hair smooth, shiny, and frizz-free. With three heat settings and heat control technology that automatically adjusts to hair thickness, texture, it's suitable for all hair types. It automatically shuts off after 10 minutes so you never have to think twice about whether you turned it off after leaving the house. The straightener also comes with a charging dock, magnetic charging cable, and a heat-resistant travel pouch.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Super lightweight, this V8 origin+ cordless vacuum is exactly is perfect if cleaning floors is your least favorite chore. It brings three attachments, including one for hair de-tangling, a crevice cleaner, and a combination tool along with a charger and dock. Plus, it converts into a handheld version for quick clean ups.
This reviewer gushed, "First time Dyson vacuum user here and I'm so impressed! It's so easy to use, quick to charge, light weight and has made my cleaning from hardwood floors, to carpets and car so easy and a lot faster than my older corded vacuum cleaners. It can easily go under furniture too, perfect for a dust free home!"
Dyson TP01 Tower Fan & Air Purifier
Not only does this tower act as a fan, but it also purifies the air in your home while it cools it down It monitors your air quality, automatically adjusting to its setting to trap pollen, dust, and other allergens. It even rotates and has several fan speeds to choose from, all controlled using the included remote control. The quiet nighttime mode is an added bonus.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
