ICYMI, The Best Custom Gifts Are on Etsy—and On Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to finding the perfect gift for all your loved ones, the possibilities can get overwhelmingly endless. From the star holiday host to the fitness enthusiast in your life, we know that only the best will do. Although the winter holidays haven't officially started, with all the amazing sales going on right now, it's actually the perfect time to check off all the giftees who've earned a spot on your nice list this year.
Speaking of which, if you're looking to earn the title of "Legendary Gifter," there's no better place to pick up a meaningful, unique gift than Etsy, which is the place to go for personalized gifts that are like no other. The shopping platform's early holiday sale is currently live, and it includes major deals on topselling gift picks for all your loved ones. From the pet parent to the grill master to the jet setter, we've rounded up the best picks that are sure to impress no matter who you're shopping for. But the best gift of all is that these beloved items are all on sale right now.
Granted, these deals won't last for long, and they're already in numerous shopping carts. In other words, if you want to absolutely nail gift-giving this year, it's time to get your head in the game and shop!
Serenadcraft Custom Dog Ears Sweatshirt
This paws-ome custom dog ears sweatshirt is so fetch. There are 84(!) dog breed options to choose from, along with multiple color options for a sweatshirt, hoodie, and shirt, so you can make sure the gift turns out absolutely purrrfect for your loved one.
PersonalizedGiftMen Cell Phone Docking Charging Station
If you're looking for a classy gift that your recipient will use every day, this handmade cell phone docking station is just what you need to impress. The organization tool holds your wallet, keys, glasses, jewelry, and other small desk items in one place, and it also includes a charging station for your phone. There are multiple design options, as well as four gorgeous, rustic colors.
Paulveeo Personalized Embroidered Corner Bookmark
For an adorable, unique stocking stuffer that will make you stand out from the rest, this embroidered corner bookmark is an amazing choice that won't break the bank. You can choose from four season-themed designs and a wide range of letter/font personalizations.
Whiprint Personalized Linen Kitchen Apron
If the kitchen is the heart of the home, the chef is the heart that keeps it beating with love and good food. This personalized apron is perfect for the baker, cook, or grill master in your life, and it'll help keep them clean throughout all of their tasty endeavors.
ClasscupsUS Personalized Leather Portfolio
This versatile leather portfolio is a chic, practical gift for the student, professional, traveler, or creative in your life. Made of high-quality leather material, this portfolio has a soft fleece interior to protect your important documents and devices, along with a business card bag, replaceable notebooks with inner pages, security zipper, middle pen slot, and internal storage slots for storing your tablet or other devices.
AnyaShopStudio Custom Name Necklace
When it comes to meaningful gifts for fashionistas, it's hard to beat minimal-chic jewelry that can go with any OOTD. This custom name necklace is the perfect, trendy everyday statement piece, and you can customize the font, finish, and length to make it absolutely perfect for your loved one.
PersonalizationLab Travel Jewelry Box
If your giftee already has all the gorgeous jewelry they need but not enough space to store them, this travel jewelry box is the gift they never knew they needed but won't be able to live without. Apart from adding a name, you can also choose from eight colors and 12 flower designs (hint: choose your recipient's birth month for extra brownie points!).
MHGiftStudio Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set
This personalized whiskey decanter set will have your giftee saying, "Cheers!" to you and the holiday season. You can choose the decanter design and number of matching glasses, all of which are made from high-quality glass; plus, the set comes in a present-ready, classy wooden box.
AIMStudioCo 2024 Personalised Diary, Planner & Pen Set
For the busy bee in your life who's always on the go, this personalized diary, planner, and pen set will have them ready to hit the ground running in 2024. It's the ultimate bundle of desk accessories for an aesthetic office space, and you can even upgrade the bundle with a beautiful, matching terracotta mug!
LifetimeLeatherCo Leather Passport Cover
Calling all jet-setters! This passport cover is as stylish as it is functional, and it includes a place to stow all your credit cards, cash, and other important travel papers. Handcrafted from authentic, full-grain leather, this holder also comes with lifetime warranty, according to the brand.
WeddingsDecorandMore Personalized Leather Bag
Available in five colors and styles (leather or canvas), this personalized bag is ultra-versatile and can be used as a carry on, gym bag, and more. You can embroider up to three characters on the bag, and the canvas options come with a shoulder strap for convenient carry.
GlowTopGifts Last Nerve Candle
If your bestie is someone who is put together (or tries to be) and loves a good laugh, this funny candle is sure to be their fave gift of the year. You can choose from seven scents and is made with hand-poured coconut soy wax and lead-free cotton.
