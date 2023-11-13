Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction at Star-Studded Baby2Baby Gala 2023

Chrissy Teigen experienced a wardrobe malfunction during the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala, which was attended by some 800 people, including fellow celebs.

Chrissy Teigen wasn't going to let a wardrobe malfunction cramp her style.

As seen on her Instagram Srories, as she sat among some 800 guests during the star-studded 2023 Baby2Baby charity gala Nov. 11, the zipper of the Lip Sync Battle star's black one-shoulder, embellished gown appeared to break, leaving her back partially exposed. However, Chrissy laughed off the incident, sharing a pic of the result on her Instagram Stories and writing, "Oh lol."

Chrissy was joined at the event by fellow celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, Demi Lovato, Gwyneth PaltrowKatharine McPhee, Lori Harvey and Jessica Alba.

Several star couples made the evening a date night, including Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego Saldana, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, her sister Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse PlemonsSarah Hyland and Wells AdamsZooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott and Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker.

Baby2Baby, a national non-profit organization that provides basic necessities to children living in poverty, held its annual gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, took place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

This year's event featured a performance from Snoop Dogg and honored Salma HayekChanning Tatum presented the Oscar winner with the Giving Tree Award for her commitment to supporting children in need around the world. 

"I cannot tell you how thrilled I am that you guys included me in this very special night," she said. "I am such a big fan of this organization."

Salma continued, "Dignity is an essential. Diapers are dignity, make no mistake. Love is an essential. For all these children and all the mothers and all the families. Everything you donate and everything that Baby2Baby brings to every single home or street, there is an intention, it's not just money. It is love. It is compassion. It is caring. We are all interconnected, baby to baby. Thank you very much."

