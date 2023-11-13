Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction at Star-Studded Baby2Baby Gala 2023

This year's event featured a performance from Snoop Dogg and honored Salma Hayek. Channing Tatum presented the Oscar winner with the Giving Tree Award for her commitment to supporting children in need around the world.

"I cannot tell you how thrilled I am that you guys included me in this very special night," she said. "I am such a big fan of this organization."

Salma continued, "Dignity is an essential. Diapers are dignity, make no mistake. Love is an essential. For all these children and all the mothers and all the families. Everything you donate and everything that Baby2Baby brings to every single home or street, there is an intention, it's not just money. It is love. It is compassion. It is caring. We are all interconnected, baby to baby. Thank you very much."

