Khloe Kardashian Gives Inside Look at 7th Birthday Party for Niece Dream Kardashian

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s 7th Birthday!

Now this a dream party.

Khloe Kardashian went all out to celebrate her niece Dream Kardashian's seventh birthday, throwing an extravagant bash centered around all-things beauty.

To kick off the Nov. 10 festivities, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna got her glam done by makeup artist Ash Holm and hairstylist Irinel de León, before changing into an all-pink look to match the party's decor.

As seen in videos shared by Khloe on Instagram Stories, Dream greeted guests—including her cousin True Thompson, who Khloe share with ex Tristan Thompson—under a massive outdoor balloon arch that featured a life-size cutout of her cartoon avatar. As partygoers made their way inside, they were surprised by a ball pit dubbed "Dream's Bubble Bath."

Other activities included face mask-making, DIY lip gloss and a station where Dream and her friends got to customize their own toiletries bag.

And to ensure that the celebration was as sweet as can be, Khloe enlisted Cake Gourmet Sugar Service to provide treats such as cookies decorated with Dream's face in a mud mask and macaroons made to look like cucumber slices. The kids affair was capped off with a shaved ice bar and a three-tiered cake decked out in spa-oriented decorations.