Khloe Kardashian Gives Inside Look at 7th Birthday Party for Niece Dream Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian threw Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream a beauty parlor-themed party for her seventh birthday. See photos from the lavish bash.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 11, 2023 3:00 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBirthdaysCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianRob KardashianBlac ChynaDream Kardashian
Watch: Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s 7th Birthday!

Now this a dream party.

Khloe Kardashian went all out to celebrate her niece Dream Kardashian's seventh birthday, throwing an extravagant bash centered around all-things beauty.

To kick off the Nov. 10 festivities, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna got her glam done by makeup artist Ash Holm and hairstylist Irinel de León, before changing into an all-pink look to match the party's decor.

As seen in videos shared by Khloe on Instagram Stories, Dream greeted guests—including her cousin True Thompson, who Khloe share with ex Tristan Thompson—under a massive outdoor balloon arch that featured a life-size cutout of her cartoon avatar. As partygoers made their way inside, they were surprised by a ball pit dubbed "Dream's Bubble Bath."

Other activities included face mask-making, DIY lip gloss and a station where Dream and her friends got to customize their own toiletries bag.

And to ensure that the celebration was as sweet as can be, Khloe enlisted Cake Gourmet Sugar Service to provide treats such as cookies decorated with Dream's face in a mud mask and macaroons made to look like cucumber slices. The kids affair was capped off with a shaved ice bar and a three-tiered cake decked out in spa-oriented decorations.

photos
Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

"Dream's seventh birthday," Khloe gushed in one video. "Yummy yummy!"

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit

2

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

3

Davide Renne Dead at 46 Days After Becoming Moschino Creative Director

The Good American co-founder has been open about her special bond with Dream. As she explained in an episode of The Kardashians earlier this year, she considers her niece to be "one of my babies."

"I absolutely love being a mom to people," said Khloe, who welcomed 15-month-old son Tatum Thompson with Tristan via surrogate last year. "I love mothering people."

 Keep reading to take an inside look at Dream's beauty bar bash.

Instagram

Dream Turns 7!

Khloe Kardashian shared photos of the 7th birthday party she threw for her niece Dream Kardashian on Nov. 10, 2023.

Instagram

Beauty Bar Birthday

Khloe revealed the theme was beauty bar, as she hosted the Kardashian-Jenner cousins and their pals for a day of relaxation.

Instagram

Glam Squad

Khloe treated her 5-year-old daughter True Thompson to a glam session with her makeup artist Ash Holm before the party.

Instagram

Dream Come True

The cousins posed for a photo under the balloon arch.

Instagram

Pinkies Up

True—who Khloe shares with Tristan Thompson—looked elegant while sipping lemonade from a flute.

Instagram

Sweet Treats

Cookies and cake pops were on hand for hungry guests, who included Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi.

Instagram

Spa Day

True showed off her face mask in an adorable selfie.

Instagram

Cool as a Cucumber

And what's a beauty bash without some eye de-puffing?

Instagram

Cheers to Dream

Seated around a vanity table, the girls toasted to Dream, who Rob Kardashian shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Instagram

B-Day Beauties

Khloe gave a behind-the-scenes look at the party set up, including a makeup bar and cosmetics bag decorating station. 

Instagram

Ball Pit Party

The kids also kept entertained by sliding down into Dream's Bubble Bath ball pit.

Instagram

I Want Candy

Attendees took turns bashing the piñata until it rained candy.

Get updates on your favorite family & more. Sign up for Kards Katch Up with E! News!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit

2

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

3

Davide Renne Dead at 46 Days After Becoming Moschino Creative Director

4

Keke Palmer Accuses Ex Darius Jackson of Physical and Emotional Abuse

5

Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals the True Sexes of Her Twins