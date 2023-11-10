Claire Holt Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew Joblon

Watch : How The Originals Star Claire Holt Is Preparing to Run Her 1st Marathon

Claire Holt's coven just got a little bigger.

The Vampire Diaries alum has given birth to her and husband Andrew Joblon's third baby, sharing the news and her newborn's moniker on Instagram Nov. 10.

Claire posted a sweet shot of herself holding Andrew's face as their baby boy lays on her chest, simply captioning the pic with his name: "Ford Joblon."

Friends immediately flocked to the comments section to share their happiness for the couple. Glen Powell wrote, "Best family getting bigger!!!! Love y'all!!!!!!" while Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch said, "Claireeeeeee you did it. Can't wait to see you contemplating a 4th."

Claire and Andrew—who tied the knot in 2018—are already parents to son James, 4, and daughter Elle, 3, and back in June, the Pretty Little Liars actress shared her feelings about adding a third child to the brood.

"I'm very excited," Claire told E! News, cheekily adding that her pregnancy glow was "sweat. It's just sweat."