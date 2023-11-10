Why Hunger Games Prequel Star Hunter Schafer Wants to Have a Drink With Jennifer Lawrence

Cocktails with Jennifer Lawrence? The cast of the Hunger Games prequel volunteers as tribute.
In fact, Hunter Schafer, who plays Tigris Snow in the upcoming film adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, extended an open invitation to the Oscar winner for drinks during an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker.
"I haven't met anybody from the previous films, but I feel like me and J.Law would hit it off," the Euphoria actress said, explaining how she would like to meet the original stars of movie franchise. I'm trying to have a drink with her."
Schafer and her costars Josh Andrés Rivera and Tom Blyth did not reach out to Lawrence—or her former castmates Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth—before filming, but not without good reason.
"It's very important to not have any preconceived notions about the way that the story should be told," Rivera explained. "That's kind of like the rule book and the laws that I give myself for how I approach the movie, so I was trying to be really careful not to get caught up in what happened in the original trilogy."
And it's a sentiment shared by Blyth, who plays a younger version of Panem president Cornelius Snow in the prequel. (Donald Sutherland plays the character in the original films.)
In fact, in a separate interview with E!, the actor praised producers for making "an effort to let this be a moment where we get to experience it for the first time" by separating the prequel cast from the OG.
"It is such a stand-alone, fresh movie that isn't kind of a follow-on," Blyth explained. "I think they've honored that really sweetly in the way that that's kind of giving a space to experience it fresh."
Rachel Zegler—whose character Lucy Gray Baird is a District 12 tribute, just like Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen—noted that she's somewhat glad she eventually crossed paths with the No Hard Feelings star after production on the prequel had wrapped. "It relieves you of pressure," she shared, "because comparisons are inevitable."
However, Zegler shared that Lawrence couldn't be nicer when they did finally meet up. "It was really wonderful," she recalled. "We have so many people in common. It was like catching up with a friend."
And at the recent red carpet premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in Berlin, Zegler paid homage to Lawrence's iconic heroine by wearing a black ballgown similar to the one Katniss donned in 2018's Catching Fire.
"I was so excited to get it because it reminded me of the silhouette of Jennifer's dress in the film," she said of her Alexander McQueen look to E!. "I feel really thankful that the public responded the way that they did, but surely I was just excited to be there to celebrate my film with my peers."
For a closer look at The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, out in theaters Nov. 17, keep reading.