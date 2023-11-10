Exclusive

Why Hunger Games Prequel Star Hunter Schafer Wants to Have a Drink With Jennifer Lawrence

The cast of the Hunger Games prequel shared with E! News why they're glad they didn't meet Jennifer Lawrence and the other OG stars of the movie franchise prior to filming.

Cocktails with Jennifer Lawrence? The cast of the Hunger Games prequel volunteers as tribute.

In fact, Hunter Schafer, who plays Tigris Snow in the upcoming film adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakesextended an open invitation to the Oscar winner for drinks during an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker.

"I haven't met anybody from the previous films, but I feel like me and J.Law would hit it off," the Euphoria actress said, explaining how she would like to meet the original stars of movie franchise. I'm trying to have a drink with her."

Schafer and her costars Josh Andrés Rivera and Tom Blyth did not reach out to Lawrence—or her former castmates Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth—before filming, but not without good reason.

"It's very important to not have any preconceived notions about the way that the story should be told," Rivera explained. "That's kind of like the rule book and the laws that I give myself for how I approach the movie, so I was trying to be really careful not to get caught up in what happened in the original trilogy." 

photos
20 Secrets About The Hunger Games Revealed

And it's a sentiment shared by Blyth, who plays a younger version of Panem president Cornelius Snow in the prequel. (Donald Sutherland plays the character in the original films.)

In fact, in a separate interview with E!, the actor praised producers for making "an effort to let this be a moment where we get to experience it for the first time" by separating the prequel cast from the OG. 

"It is such a stand-alone, fresh movie that isn't kind of a follow-on," Blyth explained. "I think they've honored that really sweetly in the way that that's kind of giving a space to experience it fresh."

Rachel Zegler—whose character Lucy Gray Baird is a District 12 tribute, just like Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen—noted that she's somewhat glad she eventually crossed paths with the No Hard Feelings star after production on the prequel had wrapped. "It relieves you of pressure," she shared, "because comparisons are inevitable."

Tristar Media/WireImage

However, Zegler shared that Lawrence couldn't be nicer when they did finally meet up. "It was really wonderful," she recalled. "We have so many people in common. It was like catching up with a friend."

And at the recent red carpet premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in Berlin, Zegler paid homage to Lawrence's iconic heroine by wearing a black ballgown similar to the one Katniss donned in 2018's Catching Fire.

"I was so excited to get it because it reminded me of the silhouette of Jennifer's dress in the film," she said of her Alexander McQueen look to E!. "I feel really thankful that the public responded the way that they did, but surely I was just excited to be there to celebrate my film with my peers."

For a closer look at The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, out in theaters Nov. 17, keep reading. 

Murray Close / Lionsgate
The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Poster

Lionsgate released a first look at the dramatic dystopian movie based on Suzanne Collins' book.

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Meet the Songbird

A first look at the nomadic singer Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler in Songbirds & Snakes.

Murray Close / Lionsgate

Pure as Snow

Lucy Gray is assigned Capitol citizen Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as her mentor in the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Murray Close / Lionsgate

Star-Crossed Lovers

Chemistry is catching fire between the young pair.

Murray Close

Doom in District 12

The nomadic singer appears in the rural district in the prequel film.

Murray Close

Meet Tigris

A first look at a young Tigris (Euphoria's Hunter Schafer) who lives on to see the 75th Hunger Games as she appears in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2. 

Murray Close

The Weather is Looking Lucky

Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman (Jason Schwartzman) is an on-air weathercaster for the Capitol before he is tapped to act as host of the 10th Hunger Games. 

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Schoolmates

Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera) and Coriolanus strike up a friendship in the Capitol's Academy. 

Murray Close

Haunted by the Past

Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage) is Dean of the Academy and runs the first ever mentorship program for the Hunger Games—but a past connection to the Games may prove to be too much. 

Murray Close

The Mind Behind the Games

In addition to being an instructor at the Academy, Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis) acts as the Head Gamemaker for the 10th Hunger Games and is known for her muttations. 

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Let the Games Begin

The 10th Hunger Games might look different for seasoned fans, but they will prove to be the most important for the Capitol yet. 

