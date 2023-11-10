Why Hunger Games Prequel Star Hunter Schafer Wants to Have a Drink With Jennifer Lawrence

Watch : 'The Hunger Games' Cast Gushes Over "Hero" Viola Davis

Cocktails with Jennifer Lawrence? The cast of the Hunger Games prequel volunteers as tribute.

In fact, Hunter Schafer, who plays Tigris Snow in the upcoming film adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, extended an open invitation to the Oscar winner for drinks during an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker.

"I haven't met anybody from the previous films, but I feel like me and J.Law would hit it off," the Euphoria actress said, explaining how she would like to meet the original stars of movie franchise. I'm trying to have a drink with her."

Schafer and her costars Josh Andrés Rivera and Tom Blyth did not reach out to Lawrence—or her former castmates Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth—before filming, but not without good reason.

"It's very important to not have any preconceived notions about the way that the story should be told," Rivera explained. "That's kind of like the rule book and the laws that I give myself for how I approach the movie, so I was trying to be really careful not to get caught up in what happened in the original trilogy."