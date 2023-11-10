Why Travis Kelce Was MIA From Taylor Swift’s First Eras Tour Stop in Argentina

Travis Kelce missed Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour stop in Argentina, but for a worthy cause. Find out what delayed him here.

Watch: Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce for Career Milestone

They were jet set like Bonnie and Clyde...

But not quite yet. After Travis Kelce hinted that he might be joining girlfriend Taylor Swift in Argentina for her Eras World Tour stops, Swifties everywhere were ready for it. But much to fans' dismay, the NFL star has not made his way south of the equator—but for good reason. 

While the Eras Tour was having its Argentinian debut on Nov. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent the evening at teammate Patrick Mahomes' third annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala in Kansas City. The Foundation—which also featured a silent auction at its event to raise money—is dedicated to "improving the lives of children" by supporting "initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes" per its website

The charity's Instagram shared a video to their Story of Travis at the event, writing, "@killatrav in the building! Huge thanks for all your support," over a video of the 35-year-old standing up and waving and thanking the crowd. 

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Her 4th Kansas City Chiefs Game

Travis—whose team is currently on a bye week—first hinted at his possible travel plans during a conversation with his brother Jason Kelce.

"I might just say f--k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know," he told the Philadelphia Eagles player during the Nov. 8 episode of their podcast New Heights, later adding, "Closer to the equator."

Shortly after, a source close to the Grammy winner and Travis confirmed to NBC News the Catching Kelce alum planned to join Taylor in Argentina—and he still has two more chances to do so as she performs two additional dates there on Nov. 10 and 11. 

For her part, the "Anti-Hero" singer will head to Brazil after her time in Argentina before taking December off from touring to close out 2023. In the new year, Taylor will begin an international leg of her tour in Japan in January. 

When Travis does join Taylor in South America, it will be the second time he's attended a stop on the Eras Tour—having previously attended the show in Kansas City this summer. And he isn't the only celebrity to make sure they witness the epic concert. 

Keep reading to see all the A-Listers who have witnessed all of Taylor's eras in action. 

Jessica Chastain

Jessica captioned the moment with friends in Mexico City, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content."

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star attended with friends Morgan Pesante, Katie Greenthal and Claire Leahy. "Omg??? @taylorswift putting on a show that was so good I can't even process," she wrote. "Nostalgic, empowering, and sparkly."

Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer got in the spirit by making friendship bracelets to trade with fans during the last Los Angeles show.

Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie

The actress and her little sister hugged while singing along to "Lover" at the August 8 show in Los Angeles.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress was in the crowd in the Bay Area. "THIS NIGHT IS SPARKING !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??"

Gigi Hadid and Tommy Dorfman

The models snapped a pic from inside the VIP tent.

