Why Travis Kelce Was MIA From Taylor Swift’s First Eras Tour Stop in Argentina

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce for Career Milestone

They were jet set like Bonnie and Clyde...

But not quite yet. After Travis Kelce hinted that he might be joining girlfriend Taylor Swift in Argentina for her Eras World Tour stops, Swifties everywhere were ready for it. But much to fans' dismay, the NFL star has not made his way south of the equator—but for good reason.

While the Eras Tour was having its Argentinian debut on Nov. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent the evening at teammate Patrick Mahomes' third annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala in Kansas City. The Foundation—which also featured a silent auction at its event to raise money—is dedicated to "improving the lives of children" by supporting "initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes" per its website.

The charity's Instagram shared a video to their Story of Travis at the event, writing, "@killatrav in the building! Huge thanks for all your support," over a video of the 35-year-old standing up and waving and thanking the crowd.