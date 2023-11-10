Why Travis Kelce Was MIA From Taylor Swift’s First Eras Tour Stop in Argentina

They were jet set like Bonnie and Clyde...
But not quite yet. After Travis Kelce hinted that he might be joining girlfriend Taylor Swift in Argentina for her Eras World Tour stops, Swifties everywhere were ready for it. But much to fans' dismay, the NFL star has not made his way south of the equator—but for good reason.
While the Eras Tour was having its Argentinian debut on Nov. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent the evening at teammate Patrick Mahomes' third annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala in Kansas City. The Foundation—which also featured a silent auction at its event to raise money—is dedicated to "improving the lives of children" by supporting "initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes" per its website.
The charity's Instagram shared a video to their Story of Travis at the event, writing, "@killatrav in the building! Huge thanks for all your support," over a video of the 35-year-old standing up and waving and thanking the crowd.
Travis—whose team is currently on a bye week—first hinted at his possible travel plans during a conversation with his brother Jason Kelce.
"I might just say f--k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know," he told the Philadelphia Eagles player during the Nov. 8 episode of their podcast New Heights, later adding, "Closer to the equator."
Shortly after, a source close to the Grammy winner and Travis confirmed to NBC News the Catching Kelce alum planned to join Taylor in Argentina—and he still has two more chances to do so as she performs two additional dates there on Nov. 10 and 11.
For her part, the "Anti-Hero" singer will head to Brazil after her time in Argentina before taking December off from touring to close out 2023. In the new year, Taylor will begin an international leg of her tour in Japan in January.
When Travis does join Taylor in South America, it will be the second time he's attended a stop on the Eras Tour—having previously attended the show in Kansas City this summer. And he isn't the only celebrity to make sure they witness the epic concert.
