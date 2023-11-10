Why Whitney Port Is in a Better Place Amid Health Struggles

Whitney Port is sharing her uphill journey in order to help others.
The Hills alum got candid on her mental health during an exclusive interview with E! News, saying she feels she's in a better place now than a few months ago.
"I think I'm growing up—I'm almost 40," Whitney noted at the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter's inaugural Peace of Mind Luncheon. "I took charge and I'm continuing. I'm a work in progress like everyone, but I definitely am doing the things that I set out to do that make me happy and make me feel my best."
She also touched on why she decided to speak out about her personal challenges, which include her recent weight struggles, fertility journey and past pregnancy losses.
"It's important that we all empower ourselves to make sure that we're on top of it," Whitney shared. "I think also knowing that we're not alone. By me sharing it and talking about what's really going on, I think other people feel a sense of, ‘Oh, phew. It's not all rainbows and butterflies.' And so that makes everyone feel a little bit more united."
And although the reality star is thankful for those who have her best interest at heart, she isn't so keen on listening to the outside chatter.
"It's hard when people talk about it without me being involved or say it in a certain way that is a mean tone," she continued. "I always feel like that is unnecessary, but I'm always appreciative of the support."
As for how the 38-year-old handles the negative comments?
"I've learned it's best to just do your thing," Whitney explained, "make sure that you're taking care of yourself and not pay attention to all the comments because that whole narrative, the more you get involved, the more that it spirals and becomes bigger than it has to be. So, quieting the noise on there helps quiet the noise in your own brain."
The With Whit podcast host, who has also been vocal about her struggles with depression in the past, shed light on where some of those hard times stemmed from.
"I lost my dad 10 years ago and my life totally changed," Whitney recalled, "and my perspective on things totally changed and that definitely made me a more anxious person that had a gray tint on things that was slightly depressed."
Yet, the star tries to steer clear of labeling herself, noting, "I think that just making sure that you are doing the things to bring yourself happiness and joy each day and that, those times will happen. S--t happens, life happens. We're all going to deal with tough stuff, but learning the tools to get out of them is the most important thing."
But one thing is certain: Whitney can always count on her husband of eight years, Tim Rosenman, to be her rock.
"Having a partner that is so patient and such a good listener," she said about the television producer, "and is such a good communicator, yes, is so helpful for me."
However, along with the support of Tim—with whom she shares 6-year-old Sonny—Whitney has also made it a point to be her own advocate.
"For me, most of it is knowing that I can get through anything on my own," she expressed, "that I am enough to support myself and I am my biggest cheerleader and that I am confident enough to do anything."
