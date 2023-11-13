Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen Collapses in Scary Preview

Kyle Viljoen is sick at sea.
The Below Deck Mediterranean stew has an unexpected health scare as seen in E! News' exclusive preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 13 episode. While cleaning up after a late-night party thrown for their latest charter guests, the yachtie's head starts spinning.
"Tumi, I don't feel good," Kyle, with a troubled look on his face, tells Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo. "I'm very dizzy."
At first, Tumi thinks her stew is overreacting. "Kyle, are you being dramatic?" she asks, to which Kyle replies, "No, I'm serious. I feel very dizzy. I just need to lie down."
After Kyle collapses on the ground, Tumi realizes the seriousness of her coworker's condition and runs to get help, exclaiming in a panic, "I don't know what to do!"
But Kyle's medical issues aren't the only matter testing Tumi's leadership skills. The sneak peek also shows the chief stew confronting Chef Jack Luby about getting a little too friendly with the group of female guests aboard the Mustique.
"You definitely have a crush on them," she teases the cook. "And you taking a little sneaky shot. I'm like, 'This guy's got guts.' Sandy is so strict on that. You have to tell her. You don't want her to find out."
The comment about his inappropriate drinking catches Jack by surprise. "She's not gonna find out, is she?" he responds. "Unless people go snitching."
After assuring her subordinate "she's going to find out," Tumi explains her concern in a confessional.
"I feel like I'm giving Jack the opportunity to tell Sandy," she notes, "because she'll find out somewhere or other, whether it's through the guest, whether it's through crew member. Like, she would find out. And I really hope he does the right thing."
See how the drama with Kyle and Jack plays out when Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
