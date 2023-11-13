Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen Collapses in Scary Preview

Watch : “Below Deck Med” Rocked By A Shocking Departure

Kyle Viljoen is sick at sea.

The Below Deck Mediterranean stew has an unexpected health scare as seen in E! News' exclusive preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 13 episode. While cleaning up after a late-night party thrown for their latest charter guests, the yachtie's head starts spinning.

"Tumi, I don't feel good," Kyle, with a troubled look on his face, tells Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo. "I'm very dizzy."

At first, Tumi thinks her stew is overreacting. "Kyle, are you being dramatic?" she asks, to which Kyle replies, "No, I'm serious. I feel very dizzy. I just need to lie down."

After Kyle collapses on the ground, Tumi realizes the seriousness of her coworker's condition and runs to get help, exclaiming in a panic, "I don't know what to do!"

But Kyle's medical issues aren't the only matter testing Tumi's leadership skills. The sneak peek also shows the chief stew confronting Chef Jack Luby about getting a little too friendly with the group of female guests aboard the Mustique.