Exclusive

Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen Collapses in Scary Preview

Below Deck Mediterranean Stew Kyle Viljoen falls to floor during a frightening dizzy spell mid-charter in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Nov. 13 episode.

By Brett Malec Nov 13, 2023 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoInjury And IllnessBelow Deck MediterraneanNBCU
Watch: “Below Deck Med” Rocked By A Shocking Departure

Kyle Viljoen is sick at sea.

The Below Deck Mediterranean stew has an unexpected health scare as seen in E! News' exclusive preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 13 episode. While cleaning up after a late-night party thrown for their latest charter guests, the yachtie's head starts spinning.

"Tumi, I don't feel good," Kyle, with a troubled look on his face, tells Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo. "I'm very dizzy."

At first, Tumi thinks her stew is overreacting. "Kyle, are you being dramatic?" she asks, to which Kyle replies, "No, I'm serious. I feel very dizzy. I just need to lie down."

After Kyle collapses on the ground, Tumi realizes the seriousness of her coworker's condition and runs to get help, exclaiming in a panic, "I don't know what to do!"

But Kyle's medical issues aren't the only matter testing Tumi's leadership skills. The sneak peek also shows the chief stew confronting Chef Jack Luby about getting a little too friendly with the group of female guests aboard the Mustique.

photos
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8: Meet the Cast

"You definitely have a crush on them," she teases the cook. "And you taking a little sneaky shot. I'm like, 'This guy's got guts.' Sandy is so strict on that. You have to tell her. You don't want her to find out."

The comment about his inappropriate drinking catches Jack by surprise. "She's not gonna find out, is she?" he responds. "Unless people go snitching."

After assuring her subordinate "she's going to find out," Tumi explains her concern in a confessional.

"I feel like I'm giving Jack the opportunity to tell Sandy," she notes, "because she'll find out somewhere or other, whether it's through the guest, whether it's through crew member. Like, she would find out. And I really hope he does the right thing."

Trending Stories

1

Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement by May

2

Euphoria Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

3

Taylor Swift Runs and Kisses Travis Kelce After Buenos Aires Concert

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

See how the drama with Kyle and Jack plays out when Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to relive some of the most shocking crew exits in Bravo history.

Laurent Bassett/Bravo
Camille Lamb

If there's one thing to learn from Camille Lamb's Below Deck firing, it's to not slack off on the job. That's exactly why the season 10 stew was let go by substitute Captain Sandy Yawn, as Chief Stew Fraser Olender continued to criticize Camille's behavior on board.

From being caught drinking while preparing for a new charter to partying at late hours and more, Fraser informed Captain Sandy that he had reached his "last straw."

"She's the common denominator in all of this," said Captain Sandy. "Great girl, great personality, but at the same time, we have to do what's best for the boat."

Chris Haston/Bravo
Kyle Dickard

Below Deck Adventure's Kyle Dickard was let go just three episodes into the reality franchise's latest series—which premiered in November 2022. After picking fights with his fellow deckhand Nathan Morley—as well as kissing crew mates in front of guests—Kyle was offered by Captain Kerry Titheradge the opportunity to resign so that his firing would not end up on his personal record.

Kyle took the Captain up on his offer and left the boat after just one charter.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Raygan Tyler

Captain Sandy let bosun Raygan Tyler go during season seven of Below Deck Mediterranean, not only for causing the boat to take a small hit while docking, but also for not stepping up to the plate as a leader.

But Captain Sandy didn't want her firing to discourage the bosun, as she told Raygan, "If I had the time and I wasn't running a boat this size, I would train you. I would teach you."

Laurent Bassett/Bravo
Elizabeth Frankini

In addition to onboard romances and failing to follow directions, one of the biggest reasons behind stew Elizabeth Frankini's Below Deck firing was her infamous laundry room accident, during which made a toxic mess when combining bleach and laundry soap.

"Unfortunately, I didn't know that was so toxic and I feel so bad about it," she told E! News of the incident in December 2020. "You know, I do feel really bad, especially 'cause Francesca [Rubi] did say, 'Take it outside.'"

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Luke Jones & Laura Bileskaine

The bosun and stew were both fired by Captain Jason Chambers for inappropriate behavior after a night of partying with their fellow yachties.

Luke Jones was let go after getting into Stew Margot Sisson's bed naked while she was drunk and unconscious. Laura Bileskaine also made unwanted advances on Deckhand Adam Kodra despite him telling her he was not interested in hooking up.

Jason made it known that consent was a must, and sent both crewmembers packing.

Bravo
Lexi Wilson

Tensions between stew Lexi Wilson and Chef Mathew Shea came to a head during an explosive dinner fight on season six of Below Deck Mediterranean, during which Lexi told Matt that his parents "should've aborted you." That was the last straw for Captain Sandy, who fired her not long after the incident.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Tom Pearson

Deckhand Tom Pearson said "bon voyage" to Below Deck Sailing Yacht after getting let go by Captain Glenn Shephard. Tom hit his last strike with the Captain after failing to report that the boat's anchor was dragging during heavy winds one night, causing a potential safety risk for everyone on board.

"It had to be done. It was such a grievous thing that he dropped the ball there, he had to go, and we had to just be man down and live with it, you know?" Captain Glenn said of the decision on Watch What Happens Live. "So, obviously, you don't want to do that, but yeah, it had to happen."

Laurent Basset/Peacock
Ryan McKeown

Some people are picky eaters, but Below Deck Down Under's Ryan McKeown was quite the picky chef, as he would judge guests' food requests and fail to take criticism from Captain Jason Chambers, as well.

Perhaps Ryan's Below Deck exit is one of the franchise's most memorable, as he mooned Jason and viewers on his way off the boat.

Laurent Basset/Peacock
Magda Ziomek

Below Deck Down Under stew Magda Ziomek's firing was another case of slacking on the job. After constantly being on her phone texting or video chatting with her boyfriend, Chief Stew Aesha Scott decided to replace Magda before the end of the charter season.

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Peter Hunziker

Below Deck Mediterranean's Peter Hunziker was fired from the series in June 2020 after he shared an offensive post on social media.

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post," Bravo wrote in a statement at the time. "Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes."

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Hannah Ferrier

Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier was let go by Captain Sandy on Below Deck Mediterranean after boson Malia White discovered her co-star possessed undeclared Valium and a vape pen, the former of which Hannah claimed was for her anxiety.

"If I could do it all over again, I would've just declared them as soon as I came on board," Hannah stated in an August 2020 interview with E! News. "It was definitely not something that was intentional. I wasn't trying to hide anything.

Laurent Basset/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Delaney Evans

Below Deck Mediterranean's Delaney Evans left just as quickly as she arrived. After initially being brought on during season six to help out Chief Stew Katie Flood, Katie determined that Delaney was doing more harm than good, choosing to let her go after just one charter.

"I think she was overwhelmed with the situation, and I think that, you know, in her mind, the best solution to the situation was just to go back to what they had before," Delaney told Bravo Insider of Katie's decision. "I think she was just overwhelmed with everything that was going on and all the feedback she was getting."

Laurent Basset/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Shane Coopersmith

Deckhand Shane Coopersmith was a bit in over his head on season eight of Below Deck, as he was let go for failing to know basic skills, reporting late for duty and taking naps on the job.

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Leon Walker

Chaos in the kitchen led to Captain Lee Rosbach letting Chef Leon Walker go on season three of Below Deck. After an oven fire broke out, Lee placed the blame on Chief Stew Kate Chastain but was ultimately the one sent home.

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Chris Brown

Like several of the franchise's stars, Below Deck's Chris Brown was fired during season five for failing to fully perform his duties. After being let go by Captain Lee, Chris shared some parting words as he left the boat, stating, "Who gives a s--t?"

Bravo
Mila Kolomeitseva

Chef Mila Kolomeitseva was fired by Captain Sandy on season four of Below Deck Mediterranean after failing to use her cooking skills to produce top-quality food for guests—including some not-so-nice nachos.

"Of course it makes me feel awful," Mila said of her departure. "People like me who have big egos sometimes have to be put down to earth a little bit. But it makes me feel like I want to work even harder."

BRAVO
Chandler Brooks

Sometimes people just don't work well together. That's exactly why Captain Lee fired Chandler Brooks during season six of Below Deck, telling the boson, "I don't think it's a good fit."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement by May

2

Euphoria Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

3

Taylor Swift Runs and Kisses Travis Kelce After Buenos Aires Concert

4
Exclusive

Here Are the Contenders to Be the First Golden Bachelorette

5
Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Collapses in Scary Preview