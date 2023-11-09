Wynonna Judd Reacts to Concern From Fans After 2023 CMAs Performance

Wynonna Judd set the record straight after fans grew concerned about her health after her 2023 CMAs performance during which she seemed to hang onto fellow musician Jelly Roll.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Nov 09, 2023 2:14 PMTags
CelebritiesWynonna JuddCMA Awards
Watch: How Wynonna Judd Is Keeping Naomi Judd's Memory Alive

There have always been things that Wynonna Judd leans on.

And during the 2023 CMAs, fellow musician Jelly Roll was there for her as the two performed his song "Need a Favor" at the opening of the ceremony. Now, the country music star is addressing fans' concerns about her health after she seemed to hold onto her performance partner as they sang together. 

"Okay so they say, 'Don't read the comments.' I read the comments!" Wynonna began a Nov. 9 video shared to Instagram. "And I'm just gonna come clean with y'all. I was so freaking nervous. I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll, I wanted it to be so good for him. And I could cry right now but I'm not going to because I'm such a fan of his and he asked me to sing, and I said, 'Absolutely!'"

The 59-year-old continued with a laugh, "I got out there, and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that's the bottom line. I'm on my way now to Texas to do a show tomorrow night, the Back to White tour resumes. I'll be on stage tomorrow night with the people I love the most. And with you, the fans I love the most. And all is well!" 

photos
The Best CMAs Fashion of All-Time

The Grammy Award nominee also shared the piece of advice she received before her onstage performance. 

"And on a lighter note," she continued. "Right before I went out on stage to sing the opening of CMA, I heard a joke, and it went something like this, 'Number one, don't fall. Number two, don't s--t yourself. And number three, God forbid if you should fall, don't s--t yourself.'"

Terry Wyatt via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Wynonna Judd Reacts to Concern From Fans After 2023 CMAs Performance

2

Zac Efron & More Stars React to SAG-AFTRA Strike Ending After 118 Days

3

Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo—and the Meaning Behind It

And the "Why Not Me" singer's comments were full of support from fans. 

"Girl, please! You could have fallen & s--t yourself, and you STILL would have brought the fire. It's just what you do," one user wrote, while another added of her performance partner, "I love that Jelly Roll stayed in place and supported you. He understood the assignment.. BRAVO."

For his part, Jelly Roll walked away a winner in more ways than one, having earned the award for New Artist of the Year in addition to his stellar performance. 

And to see all the stars who walked the red carpet of the 2023 CMAs, keep reading. 

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Jason Davis/WireImage

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Caroline Boyer and Luke Bryan

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Davis/WireImage

Chris Stapleton

Jason Davis/WireImage

Carly Pearce

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town

Jason Davis/WireImage

Paula Abdul

Jason Davis/WireImage

Lainey Wilson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Jason Davis/WireImage

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

Jason Davis/WireImage

Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jordan Davis and Kristen Davis

Jason Davis/WireImage

Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady A

Jason Davis/WireImage

Sam Nivarel and Austin Nivarel

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Nicolle Galyon

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Charles Kelley and Cassie McConnell

Jason Davis/WireImage

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll

Jason Davis/WireImage

Olivia Evans and Sara Evans

Jason Davis/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

K. Michelle

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lindsay Hubbard

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Corey Seager and Madisyn Seager

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jonah Font, Maddie Font, Tae Kerr and Josh Kerr

Photo by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Paul DiGiovanni and Katie Stevens

Jason Davis/WireImage

Parker McCollum

Jason Davis/WireImage

Megan Moroney

Jason Davis/WireImage

Brian Kelley

photos
View More Photos From CMA Awards 2023: See Every Star on the Red Carpet
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Wynonna Judd Reacts to Concern From Fans After 2023 CMAs Performance

2

Zac Efron & More Stars React to SAG-AFTRA Strike Ending After 118 Days

3

Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo—and the Meaning Behind It

4

Travis Kelce’s Plans to Cheer on Taylor Swift at Eras Tour Revealed

5

Zac Efron “Devastated” by Death of Former Costar Matthew Perry