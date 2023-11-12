Travis Kelce Is Taylor Swift's Biggest Fan at Argentina Eras Tour Concert

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce for Career Milestone

Grab your passport and our hand—because Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have taken their romance abroad.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made the trek down to South America at the start of the weekend to watch the pop superstar perform on the international leg of her sold-out Eras Tour. As seen in photos and videos circulating on social media, Travis was simply enchanted as he watched the "Karma" singer perform on stage at the Estadio River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina Nov. 11 from a VIP tent while standing with her dad, Scott Swift, who wore a Chiefs lanyard.

The night before, the couple were spotted out to dinner in the city. Fans captured video of the two walking and holding hands, with the singer leading the way, as people inside applauded them. An eyewitness told E! News that they were joined by Taylor's dad.

Travis had teased his getaway plans recently, telling brother Jason Kelce that he "might just say f--k it and just go somewhere nice."