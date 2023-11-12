Travis Kelce Is Taylor Swift's Biggest Fan at Argentina Eras Tour Concert

Travis Kelce was spotted watching Taylor Swift perform in Buenos Aires during the international leg of her sold-out Eras tour, a day after they had dinner in the city.

Grab your passport and our hand—because Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have taken their romance abroad.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made the trek down to South America at the start of the weekend to watch the pop superstar perform on the international leg of her sold-out Eras Tour. As seen in photos and videos circulating on social media, Travis was simply enchanted as he watched the "Karma" singer perform on stage at the Estadio River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina Nov. 11 from a VIP tent while standing with her dad, Scott Swift, who wore a Chiefs lanyard.

The night before, the couple were spotted out to dinner in the city. Fans captured video of the two walking and holding hands, with the singer leading the way, as people inside applauded them. An eyewitness told E! News that they were joined by Taylor's dad.

Travis had teased his getaway plans recently, telling brother Jason Kelce that he "might just say f--k it and just go somewhere nice."

"My skin's getting real pale," the 34-year-old joked on the Nov. 8 episode of their New Heights podcast, "so I gotta go somewhere sunny." 

After Jason suggested that he should head somewhere south, Travis quipped, "Closer to the equator."

However, this is not Travis' first rodeo at the Eras Tour. After all, his love story with Taylor, 33, began at her July 7 concert in Kansas City, Miss.

As the folklore goes: The NFL star made a bracelet with his number on it, but was unable to give it to her in-person that night because she was busy with her backstage rituals. He recounted the incomplete pass later that cruel summer, lamenting on his podcast, "I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." 

In September, a source told E! News that the two met up once in New York and had been "texting and talking here and there."

"It's been very low-key," the insider shared at the time, "as he's been in season."

Gotham/GC Images

But the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned when Travis extended an invitation to the "Anti-Hero" artist to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium, where she performed during her Kansas City stop. "I threw the ball in her court," the athlete said during a Sept. 21 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'"

And just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line and Taylor showed up at his Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears. She went on to play cheer captain at a handful more games, including his Oct. 22 matchup against the Los Angeles Charger, where she was seen wearing bracelet baring Travis' jersey number 87.

As a wise woman once sang, "So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."

To see more celebs at Taylor's Eras Tour, keep reading.

