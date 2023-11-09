You’ll Be Stoked to See Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini’s Date Night on CMA Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Would Kelsea Ballerini Ever Do An “Outer Banks” Cameo?

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes had a date night with a view.

The country star brought her boyfriend as her plus-one to the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 8, where she was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

Though both prizes ultimately went to Lainey Wilson and her album Bell Bottom Country, that didn't stop Kelsea and Chase from loving each other like they mean it at the award show.

For the ceremony, Kelsea donned a pink one-shoulder gown with a high slit, while the Outer Banks actor looked sharp in a black shirt and trousers worn with a grey-accented suit jacket. The couple—who soft launched their relationship on Instagram in January—kept cozy on the red carpet with their arms wrapped around each other. At one point, Kelsea leaned in to kiss Chase's cheek.

And their PDA isn't just reserved for nights out on the town: The pair are also open about their love on social media. In September, Kelsea celebrated Chase's birthday with a touching tribute to her "sweet virgo," while the Netflix star called her "my human" in response.