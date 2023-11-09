Mean Girls Clip Reveals Who Gretchen Wieners Married

Gretchen Wieners isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom.
At least, that's what this new Mean Girls-inspired ad starring Lacey Chabert suggests. In a Black Friday commercial released by Walmart Nov. 8, the North Shore High alum—who was last seen in the 2004 comedy trying to make it in the "Cool Asians" clique—is now married with little ones of her own.
And her husband is played by other than actor Eddie Liu, known for his roles in the TV shows Kung Fu, Never Have I Ever and Silicon Valley.
"After high school, Gretchen formed her own clique," Lindsay Lohan—reprising her role of Cady Heron—said in a voiceover. "The Wieners household."
And just like what her own parents did when she was in high school, Gretchen is getting her daughter a pair of white gold earrings for Hanukkah.
"White gold? It's giving 2004," her teenage daughter snarked in one scene, prompting Gretchen reply, "I don't think your grandfather, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be too pleased with to hear you using that tone with me."
Elsewhere in the video, Gretchen's husband took a seat to her left at the dinner table, leaving her feeling as conflicted as when Brutus totally stabbed Caesar.
"It's that I'm always on your left," she told him, before her daughter took out her earbuds to tell her to "chill."
Gretchen's response? "If you can't take your headphones out," she snipped, "you can't sit with us!"
The new ad, which included a cameo of Amanda Seyfried reprising her role of Karen Smith, is a follow-up to a video released on Nov. 1, which featured three out of the four OG Plastics as well as Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra reprising their roles of Damian and Kevin G.
"It was so nice being back together after all these years," Lindsay told E! News in a statement at the time. "It was great catching up with everyone."
Added Lacey, "It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again."
