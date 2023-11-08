Jennifer Hudson Reveals Relationship Status Amid Common Romance Rumors

And we're telling you, Jennifer Hudson is going strong with her man.
The Dreamgirls star confirmed she is in a serious relationship after sparking romance rumors with fellow performer Common.
"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," Jennifer told CBS This Morning's Gayle King on Nov. 6, adding that her relationship status is "more sophisticated than boo'ed up" at the moment.
She continued with a laugh, "It's definitely not an entanglement, that's for sure."
The revelation came days after Jennifer was seen enjoying a night out with Common (born Lonnie Lynn) in New York City. On Nov. 4, the pair were spotted holding hands following jazz singer Mikel Mwalimu-Banks' one-night-only performance at Joe's Pub.
For the outing, the Jennifer Hudson Show host donned a white jacket paired with black pants and matching heels. Meanwhile, Common coordinated with her neutral look in a cream button-up, khaki-colored cargo pants and white sneakers.
Jennifer, 42, and Common, 51, have been friends and collaborators for years. Back in 2014, two performed together at a Stand Up To Cancer benefit then reunited to celebrate music exec Martin Bandier at a Grammys party the following year. The pair were also among the stars who appeared in 2017's XQ Super School Live telecast, as well as participants in the 2018 March For Our Lives in Washington D.C.
Romance rumors between the Oscar winners began last year, when they were spotted hanging out in Philadelphia and Chicago while filming their movie Breathe. Though Jennifer shut down dating speculation at the time, her tune changed when she was asked about their relationship status again this August.
"He's a beautiful man, I will give you that," she said in an interview with TMZ. "That's for certain."
Prior to her current relationship, Jennifer was married to James Payton from 1999 to 2007 and David Otunga from 2007 to 2017.
Common was last linked to Tiffany Haddish, who he dated for a year before their 2021 breakup.
"I don't think the love really dispersed," he previously told Hollywood Unlocked of the split. "I just think it was just like, we weren't feeding a relationship."