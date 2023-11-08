Jennifer Hudson Reveals Relationship Status Amid Common Romance Rumors

Watch : Jennifer Hudson - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

And we're telling you, Jennifer Hudson is going strong with her man.

The Dreamgirls star confirmed she is in a serious relationship after sparking romance rumors with fellow performer Common.

"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," Jennifer told CBS This Morning's Gayle King on Nov. 6, adding that her relationship status is "more sophisticated than boo'ed up" at the moment.

She continued with a laugh, "It's definitely not an entanglement, that's for sure."

The revelation came days after Jennifer was seen enjoying a night out with Common (born Lonnie Lynn) in New York City. On Nov. 4, the pair were spotted holding hands following jazz singer Mikel Mwalimu-Banks' one-night-only performance at Joe's Pub.

For the outing, the Jennifer Hudson Show host donned a white jacket paired with black pants and matching heels. Meanwhile, Common coordinated with her neutral look in a cream button-up, khaki-colored cargo pants and white sneakers.