Watch Bachelor in Paradise's Eliza Isichei Approach Aaron Bryant About His Ex-Girlfriend Drama

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise: Eliza Confronts Aaron About His Ex

It hasn't been all rosy on Bachelor in Paradise.

In fact, Eliza Isichei recently found herself in a thorny situation after she heard rumors about Aaron Bryant and an ex-girlfriend that left her questioning their relationship. And E! News has an exclusive look at the duo's conversation in the Nov. 9 episode that could either nip that drama in the bud or cause their romance to wither.

"I want to check in with you," Aaron tells her in the teaser. "I just want to make sure you're OK. I mean, it's been a lot."

However, Eliza admits it hasn't been an easy time. "Not gonna lie," she replies, "I was feeling very nervous today and unsure if I still wanted to do this."

And their Paradise co-stars are concerned about whether their relationship will survive—especially after Charity Lawson arrived to talk to Eliza about rumors regarding Aaron and his former flame.

"Aaron's trying his hardest to fix his relationship with Eliza," Tanner Courtad shares in a confessional. "Charity coming into the mix definitely didn't help. Aaron and Eliza are definitely one of the strongest couples, so I hope they can figure it out."