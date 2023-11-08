Watch Bachelor in Paradise's Eliza Isichei Approach Aaron Bryant About His Ex-Girlfriend Drama

It hasn't been all rosy on Bachelor in Paradise.
In fact, Eliza Isichei recently found herself in a thorny situation after she heard rumors about Aaron Bryant and an ex-girlfriend that left her questioning their relationship. And E! News has an exclusive look at the duo's conversation in the Nov. 9 episode that could either nip that drama in the bud or cause their romance to wither.
"I want to check in with you," Aaron tells her in the teaser. "I just want to make sure you're OK. I mean, it's been a lot."
However, Eliza admits it hasn't been an easy time. "Not gonna lie," she replies, "I was feeling very nervous today and unsure if I still wanted to do this."
And their Paradise co-stars are concerned about whether their relationship will survive—especially after Charity Lawson arrived to talk to Eliza about rumors regarding Aaron and his former flame.
"Aaron's trying his hardest to fix his relationship with Eliza," Tanner Courtad shares in a confessional. "Charity coming into the mix definitely didn't help. Aaron and Eliza are definitely one of the strongest couples, so I hope they can figure it out."
In case you need a refresher, here's what happened: Kat Izzo revealed to Eliza during the Nov. 2 episode that Charity had warned her before Paradise to stay away from Aaron B. Why? According to Kat, Aaron—who was a contestant on Charity's season of The Bachelorette—was allegedly talking to an ex-girlfriend before he appeared in the franchise.
After Eliza admitted she was "so confused" about what to believe, she decided to get some answers and talk to Aaron. However, his explanation didn't exactly give her the clarity she was looking for.
"I had an ex last year," Aaron told Eliza. "We broke up in August right before her birthday because of the toxicity in our relationship. She's been trying to put my name out there because she thinks that I broke up with her to go on the show when the truth is I had not been talking to her since August. I got the call in December."
He also opened up about another ex.
"I was seeing someone else at the time, and she ended things in October," he added. "Actually, she stopped seeing me a couple times. So, it was kind of, like, on and off—not really, like, official boyfriend and girlfriend. But she decided to end things over text with me two days after New Year's, and that was in January. So, the fact that she says that I broke up with her to go on the show and that I had two girlfriends at once is just zero percent true."
Not knowing what was true, Eliza expressed her wish to talk to Charity directly. And in true Paradise fashion, the former Bachelorette arrived on the beach to share her side.
Charity didn't hold back either and discussed the message she said she received from Aaron's ex on social media. As she put it, "Her message to me was that he didn't come on the show for the right reasons. Also, they were dating before he left."
Fans can see more of Eliza and Charity's conversation—as well as Eliza and Aaron's talk—on the Nov. 9 episode of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC. To see E! News' exclusive sneak peek, watch the video above.