Get In Bestie and Watch the First Mean Girls Musical Movie Trailer

We're circling our calendars for one very special day next year—but this time, it's not October 3rd.
The full-length trailer for Paramount+'s Mean Girls musical movie, set for release in January, is finally here and has fittingly debuted on a Wednesday, of course. (Not to worry, no pink required).
Angourie Rice (known for her role as Betty in the Spider-Man trilogy) will slip into the universe of North Shore High as Cady Heron, the iconic character played by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 movie. As for her mom, The Office alum Jenna Fischer will be stepping into the shoes of Mrs. Heron, originally played by Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer.
As for the Plastics?
Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp rules as the iconic Regina George with Love, Victor star Bebe Wood making a fetch appearance as Gretchen Weiners and Avantika Vandanapu laying out the rules (and the weather) as Karen Smith.
And yes, Janis and Damian will clearly be going there, too, as Moana's Auli'i Cravalho and Tony winner Jaquel Spivey grace the halls as the sharp-tongued duo, respectively.
Plus, there's plenty of iconic references from the original film ("Get in loser"), and new lines that we're sure will soon become the new classics like Karen when tells Regina that her pimple is "sexy, like a face breast."
But this totally fetch cast (which also includes Jon Hamm and Busy Phillips) does have a few familiar faces among the group, like Tina Fey, who wrote the 2004 movie, the Broadway adaptation and the musical film, who's back in the musical as Ms. Norbury.
Earlier this year, the SNL alum revealed that she and Tim Meadows (who played Principal Duvall) would be reprising their roles, joking that they "couldn't age out, teachers work forever."
Get ready to revisit the hall of North Shore High when Mean Girls debuts on Jan. 12. Until then, keep reading for secrets from the original movie that are totally grool.