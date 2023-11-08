Get In Bestie and Watch the First Mean Girls Musical Movie Trailer

Watch : Lindsay Lohan And 'Mean Girls' Stars Reprise Their Roles!

We're circling our calendars for one very special day next year—but this time, it's not October 3rd.

The full-length trailer for Paramount+'s Mean Girls musical movie, set for release in January, is finally here and has fittingly debuted on a Wednesday, of course. (Not to worry, no pink required).

Angourie Rice (known for her role as Betty in the Spider-Man trilogy) will slip into the universe of North Shore High as Cady Heron, the iconic character played by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 movie. As for her mom, The Office alum Jenna Fischer will be stepping into the shoes of Mrs. Heron, originally played by Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer.

As for the Plastics?

Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp rules as the iconic Regina George with Love, Victor star Bebe Wood making a fetch appearance as Gretchen Weiners and Avantika Vandanapu laying out the rules (and the weather) as Karen Smith.

And yes, Janis and Damian will clearly be going there, too, as Moana's Auli'i Cravalho and Tony winner Jaquel Spivey grace the halls as the sharp-tongued duo, respectively.