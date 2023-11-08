Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Break Up After One Year of Dating

Model Lori Harvey and Snowfall star Damson Idris confirmed they have broken up after a little more than a year of dating.

Watch: Steve Harvey Hugs Lori Harvey's Ex Michael B. Jordan

This is the end of Lori Harvey and Damson Idris' love story.

After a little more than a year together, the pair have decided to call it quits. 

"We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," Lori and Damson told The Hollywood Reporter in a joint statement Nov. 7. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."

The model and Snowfall star were first linked in December, after they were photographed on a dinner date in Los Angeles. Then, a month later, Damson gave a special shoutout to Lori on her 26th birthday

Alongside a picture of himself kissing his then-girlfriend's cheek and a heart emoji, the 32-year-old captioned the Jan. 13 PDA pic, "Happy Birthday Nunu." 

By February, Lori and Damson made their debut as a couple at the red carpet premiere of Snowfall's final season.

Before her relationship with Damson, Lori dated Michael B. Jordan for over a year before breaking up in June 2022.

But despite their breakup, the daughter of Steve Harvey made it clear she was content with herself.

"I feel like this year especially, I'm really stepping into my own, coming into my own as a woman," Lori told E! NewsAdrienne Bailon-Houghton in June 2022. "I feel like I'm officially kind of getting grown now, really learning myself."

She added that "love is the foundation to everything."

Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"I've focused on so many other things for years," Lori confessed, "just as I've been growing—you know, I was young, you have your figure yourself out—just figuring out how to navigate life."

 

