Why Lori Harvey Is in a "Really Good Space" This Summer

Lori Harvey is looking forward to a Hot Girl Summer, as she moves on after her breakup from Michael B. Jordan.
"I'm in a really, really good space," the model told E! News on June 23, without mentioning the split. "Like, really happy, I'm excited for the summer. I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we're off lockdown. So I feel good!"
Steve Harvey's daughter, who launched her skincare brand SKN By LH last year, continued, "Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I've been working on, so I'm extremely excited to share that with everybody. Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go."
Lori, 25, made her comments two days before the opening of WAKUDA Las Vegas, the second branch of chef Tetsuya Wakuda's Japanese restaurant, at the Venetian Casino & Resort.
"This is Chef Tetsuya's first restaurant that he's opening in the U.S. This is a really big deal. He's a two Michelin-star chef. So I'm just really excited to try this Omakase experience," Lori said. "Japanese is literally my all-time favorite cuisine."
Lori, who counts sushi as one of her favorite dishes, also dished about how she keeps fit. After she turned heads at the 2022 Met Gala in May with a dress that exposed her abs, the model posted a TikTok video to share her diet and fitness regimen, which includes Pilates.
"I honestly was just really excited to put that many people onto Pilates that maybe had never tried it before," Lori told E! News. "I've gotten so much good feedback from it. I have had so many girls DM me and be like, 'Oh my gosh, you were right. This is a game-changer, like, I already see a difference in my body." I love when the tips that I give out, people try it and actually like. That makes me happy."
In her TikTok video, Lori noted she had gained "15 pounds of relationship weight" after she began dating Michael in late 2020. Her split from the Black Panther actor was made public earlier this month.
In her interview with E! News, Lori also shared the best advice her parents gave her about navigating life in the public eye: "To not get caught up in the comment section."
In addition, Lori shared advice she would give to her youngest self. She said, "Remember you're the prize, always."