Winter Nail Trends for 2023: Shop the Best Nail Polish Colors for the Holiday Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Winter is officially here girlies, and for those who hate the humid temps of summer (like me), you're probably jumping for joy during the most wonderful time of the year! Whether that's a hot take or not, let's be honest. Who can resist oversized sweaters, cozying up for the fireplace (or New York City heater for me) with a cup of your favorite tea or hot chocolate, and enjoying a jolly Christmas tune here and there? Unless you're a Grinch, no one. And with the holiday season in full effect, you're probably getting invited to many holiday parties. Which obviously means your nails have to be on point, so that's why we're here to help you find all the best winter nail colors you won't ever want to take off.
If you need some winter nail inspo for your next salon appointment or DIY at-home manicure, E! has you covered with all the best nail polishes that are currently trending this season. From rich plums, and chromatic and shimmery blues, to elegant deep reds and glittery golds, keep scrolling for the top winter nail trends.
OPI Nail Lacquer Rhinestone Red-y
No surprise here to see that OPI's Rhinestone Red-y is one of the trendiest nail polishes this season. If you've fallen in love with TikTok's infamous red chrome nails that look exactly like a Christmas ornament, this is a great alternative to quickly throw on and look just as festive.
OPI Nail Lacquer Espresso Your Inner Self
For a neutral brown winter shade that goes with any outfit, opt for OPI's Espresso Your Inner Self. This dark hue keeps your nails on-trend with its quiet-luxury vibe.
Essie Nail Polish Heart of the Jungle
A toned-down green like Essie's Heart of the Jungle shade is a great way to keep things festive, while still evoking calm and cozy vibes this winter season.
Olive and June Is it too much? Nail Polish
A common theme seen across most winter nail trends is shimmery or glittery finishes. Our favorite polish that adds a touch of sparkle to our nails is Olive and June's Is it too much? festive gold flake topper. It gives any color you're wearing a glamorous upgrade.
Sephora Collection Color Hit Mini Nail Polish Dream Escapade
If you're looking to begin incorporating darker and moodier shades into your winter nail lineup, we recommend trying this elegant plum color. The shade is just deep enough to capture those wintery vibes without losing that berry-like charm.
OPI Nail Lacquer Angels Flight to Starry Nights
For winter wonderland vibes, we recommend trying out OPI's holographic Angels Flight to Starry Nights' blue shade. It's reminiscent of snow and totally blends in with the glazed-donut nail trend that everyone is currently wearing.
Essie Gel Couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish Caviar Bar
Caviar Bar from Essie's Gel Couture line is a versatile navy hue that adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit. We also love the gel-like formula that makes it last way longer than any regular nail polish when paired with a glossy topcoat.
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish Goldie Red
This showstopping shade of red embodies the quintessential holiday hue that comes to mind when you think of Christmas. If you're in search of an effortlessly elegant, glossy nail polish, look no further than Gucci's Goldie Red.
Looking for some great deals to shop? Check out Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Sale Section.