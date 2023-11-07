The View's Ana Navarro Raises Eyebrows With Comment About Wanting to "Breast Feed" Maluma

Watch : "The View" Host Slams Jada Pinkett Smith's Split Reveal

Ana Navarro isn't holding back about her thoughts on Maluma.

The View co-host recently recounted her night out on the town in Miami with a girlfriend, which included a stop to see the Columbian singer perform, while her husband Al Cárdenas was home sick with the flu.

"We went to @maluma concert. God help me. I think I actually drooled."Ana wrote in part underneath her Nov. 6 Instagram post. "So, let me just say, I was so close to Maluma, I could make eye contact. (Thank you @clarapablo for the great tix). Good Lord, that boy, Maluma is sexy—he's young enough to be my son, which might explain why I'd like to breast feed him."

But the "Hawái" artist isn't the only artist Ana has her eye on. She also shared her opinion on Sting and Fat Joe who played at the Make-a-Wish gala she attended that same night. "He is the sexiest 72-year-old you ever saw or heard," the host gushed of The Police singer. "He is magic. Tonight, I'm taking a melatonin and not waking up for 12 hours. Buenas noches."