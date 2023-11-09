Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo—and the Meaning Behind It

Watch : Kim Kardashian’s Former Assistant Recalls Getting Fired

Kim Kardashian's hidden ink is the most interesting to look at. Bible.

Though she once equated tattoos to putting a "bumper sticker on a Bentley," Kim revealed during the latest episode of The Kardashians that she secretly got a tattoo in an unsuspecting place.

During a conversation with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, she showed off an infinity sign etched into her bottom lip, which she got after her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

"You guys, something you don't know about me," she said. "Me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, 'There's not a shot I will get a tattoo.'"

Cut to behind-the-scenes footage of Kim as she got her tattoo done while surrounded by a few of her friends, as well as sister Khloe Kardashian.

As she joked, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."