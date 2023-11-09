Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo—and the Meaning Behind It

Though Kim Kardashian famously said she'd never put a "bumper sticker on a Bentley," the Kardashians star revealed she secretly got a tattoo—and you'll never guess where it's located.

Kim Kardashian's hidden ink is the most interesting to look at. Bible.

Though she once equated tattoos to putting a "bumper sticker on a Bentley," Kim revealed during the latest episode of The Kardashians that she secretly got a tattoo in an unsuspecting place.

During a conversation with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, she showed off an infinity sign etched into her bottom lip, which she got after her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

"You guys, something you don't know about me," she said. "Me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, 'There's not a shot I will get a tattoo.'"

Cut to behind-the-scenes footage of Kim as she got her tattoo done while surrounded by a few of her friends, as well as sister Khloe Kardashian.

As she joked, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

As for the reason she decided to change her stance? "This is how you celebrate SNL," she said in the throwback footage of her at the parlor, "with a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning."

However, she admitted she may have done too good of a job when it came to picking the perfect location.

"No one knows, no one sees it, I forget," she confessed. "But every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and I'll go, 'What's this black thing?'"

And Kim isn't the only one that's sporting a surprising tat. Keep reading to see even more from your favorite celebs.

Instagram/Travis Barker
Travis Barker

The Blink-182 drummer got a tattoo reading "Time Flies" in August 2023 after taking his 30th flight since surviving his 2008 plane crash.

Instagram
Taylor Lautner & Tay Lautner

In March 2023, the Twilight actor and his wife got matching tattoos honoring their wedding date.

prideofgypsies / Instagram
Jason Momoa

After shaving off some of his hair, the Aquaman star revealed a new head tattoo in Sept. 2022 that he said has been "20 years in the making."

Instagram
Amanza Smith

The Selling Sunset star debuted a face tattoo, which reads "invincible" in script and sits beneath her jawline, in April 2022.

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

The singer debuted a tattoo on the back of his neck in March 2022.

Maisie Williams

After filming Game of Thrones' final season, the actress added some symbolic ink to her tattoo collection in loving memory of her character, Arya Stark.

Selena Gomez

The "Taki Taki" singer celebrated best friend Courtney Barry's birthday by getting matching tattoos.

Offset

The Migos rapper got his daughter's name tatted on his cheek.

Instagram
Emilia Clarke

Forever MOD! The Game Of Thrones star permanently inked a dragon tattoo on her wrist after wrapping the final season of the show.

Instagram
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The couple made their love a little more magical with matching Toy Story tattoos.

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star got a tattoo in Arabic that means "Love Yourself First" under her right shoulder blade.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora has a bunch of different tattoos, including an arrow on the middle finger of her right hand and a feather as well. In this picture, the singer shows off the letter 'R' tattoo that is behind her left ear.

Cara Delevingne

The model and her pal Jourdan Dunn made a tribute to their friendship by getting matching tattoos: a double 'D' (signifying their last names). 

Miley Cyrus

After the loss of her beloved dog Floyd, the "Wrecking Ball" singer paid tribute to him by getting this tattoo on her side that features a cartoon drawing of him of the words "with a little help from my fwends," which was inspired by the Beatles' song "With a Little Help from My Friends."

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is another celeb who loves her tattoos. To celebrate the release day of her fourth album, she had lyrics from the song "Warrior" tattooed on her left upper back.

Ed Sheeran

The "Shape of You" singer, who has confessed to having more tattoos than he remembers, shared a pic of his tree of life ink with his Instagram followers accompanied by the caption, "Got a family tree I did."

Kelly Osbourne

The TV star posted a picture of her shaved head along with the word "stories" tattooed along her scalp. In a tweet to her parents Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne she wrote, "Sorry mum and dad but I love it!"

Kesha

Despite the fact that she removed the dollar sign from her name, Kesha will always have this dollar sign tattooed on her hand.

"It [losing the $] happened after I went to rehab for my eating disorder," she told Refinery29. "I let go of my facade about being a girl who didn't care. My facade was to be strong, and I realized it was total bulls--t. I took out the $ because I realized that was part of the facade. It was a journey and I'm happy — that was me in that part of my life. But then I turned a corner — but I still have a f--king tattoo of it on my hand. I'll have to figure that out!"

Cara Delevingne

This lion was Cara Delevingne's first-ever tattoo and you'll  never guess which celebrity it's connected to! While hanging with friend Rihanna, the two had decided that Cara was going to originally get the word "lion" down her finger, but the tattoo artist suggested that a picture of a lion would be sexier, so she went with that instead!

Miley Cyrus

The "Malibu" star first tattoo was of the words "Just breathe" on the left side of her rib cage. It was a tribute to a friend of hers, who died from the lung disease cystic fibrosis, as well as her grandfathers, who died of lung cancer. "It reminds me not to take things for granted," Miley told Harper's Bazaar. "I mean breathing—that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing. And I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be."

Justin Bieber

Never say never. Despite claiming he was done with tattoos for a while, Biber posted a picture of his newly-inked neck on Instagram, featuring the word 'patience' under his right ear.

Nicole Richie

Little did The Simple Life alum know that by getting this tattoo of a rosary anklet on her foot, she was actually starting a new trend that would be copied by many young women at tattoo parlors across the country.

